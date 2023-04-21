Ten years ago, the University of Richmond formed its men's lacrosse program that began play during the spring semester of 2014. This three-part series examines creation of that program from the perspectives of the director of athletics at the time (Jim Miller), the coach (Dan Chemotti) and one of the players who took a leap of faith to join the first team (Brendan Hynes).

Part three: The player

Those first few University of Richmond men’s lacrosse practices in the fall of 2013, well, allow a participant to describe.

“They definitely were pretty ugly. Not going to lie about that,” said defenseman Brendan Hynes, who was a freshman from Mahopac, N.Y., during the fall of 2013. “They definitely didn’t look like Division I-caliber practices.

“I think a lot of us were kind of looking around, asking each other what we got ourselves into.”

From this shaky birth grew an impressive Division I program. The Spiders began playing games in the spring semester of 2014. They haven’t posted a losing record since their inaugural season, reached their league’s championship game each year, and captured four conference titles with the accompanying NCAA tournament bids.

Dan Chemotti, the coach of the program since its inception, often credits that first class of recruits he brought to UR a decade ago.

“We were very fortunate to find the guys who we did and start this thing the way we did,” said Chemotti. “Those guys who started the program really established the foundation that we’re still preaching every day. Those guys have so much to do with the relevance of Richmond lacrosse right now.”

Hynes, 28 and an accountant in McLean, was named 2015 Southern Conference defensive player of the year and made All-SoCon in multiple seasons. Interesting how things turn out. UR snagged the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Hynes, also a football and basketball prep standout, in a belated way.

“I know they’ve changed some of the recruiting (timetables) now, but back when I was in high school, it was pretty common to have guys commit to a college in their sophomore or junior year,” said Hynes. “I didn’t commit to Richmond until the fall of my senior year.”

Hynes said he was “weighing my options and hadn’t found the right fit” in terms of college destination. Soon enough, programs filled available slots and he was still looking.

“Then Richmond came along and said they were having a Division I team,” he said. “I didn’t know too much about the school when I first got the phone call from Coach Chemotti.”

The attraction for Hynes was the business degree he could get at UR, a relatively low enrollment with smaller class sizes, the beauty of the campus, the weather (“way different temperature than New York,” he said), and this new lacrosse program that could offer immediate playing time.

Committing to an unknown sports setup did cause Hynes hesitation. “I knew it was definitely kind of a risk,” he said. But Chemotti impressed Hynes as a capable leader with a strong coaching portfolio, and off Hynes went to UR. There, he found a bunch of teammates like him.

Chemotti had brought in a few transfers, but the first Spiders men’s lacrosse team was comprised mostly of freshmen who were not recruited by many, or any, other Division I programs.

“It definitely was an interesting vibe at first,” said Hynes. “We came from all over the place, but the main thing is we all had kind of a chip on our shoulder. We were all late getting recruited. We had a lot of schools look over us, and we really took that to heart. We kind of bonded over that.

“I think that definitely helped because we didn’t have the skill that a lot of the teams we played against had. But we used that chip on our shoulder to try and outhustle and outwork our opponents. That was the main thing that kept us together.”

Hynes was one of many multi-sport athletes on that first Spiders roster. Chemotti sought that. He invited a player from Cincinnati because he liked how the player moved on the football field. Chemotti wasn’t sure he was a good enough lacrosse player to compete on the Division I level.

“I've got to have this kid. We'll figure it out," recalled Chemotti. "The athleticism was something that just shined in his football video."

Ryan Berning ended up starting for UR.

“It obviously helps if you have the lacrosse skill, but I think in any sport just being an athlete in general will help,” said Hynes. “That’s what it was in our recruiting class a lot, just natural athletes. And I think that’s why at first, our skill definitely wasn’t there. We had to work hard to get our skill there.”

The first UR men’s lacrosse team, in the spring semester of 2014, started 1-7. And the first two games, both defeats, sent a message to those young players. The Spiders in their inaugural game lost 13-12 to No. 7 Virginia before 4,200 at Robins Stadium.

“I’ll always remember that day,” said Hynes. “Awesome atmosphere. Getting to play against one of the top programs in the country in your first Division I game is just an unbelievable experience.”

That close contest showed UR’s players that they had a little something going after a fall and winter of work. The next game, Richmond was beaten 19-11 at Robins Stadium by a Hartford team that was opening its season and closed with a 6-9 record.

“We got absolutely destroyed by them,” Hynes said. “That was kind of a wake-up call that, although we were getting a lot better, we had a long way to go.”

Richmond peaked at the season’s end, winning the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament to make the NCAAs, and finished 6-11. Many players in that group stayed together for three more seasons as Spiders, setting the table, the culture, for future success.

Chemotti and his group of freshmen in 2013 were very aware of the unflattering reputation some college lacrosse players had: indifferent, undisciplined students from affluent backgrounds who liked to party. The Spiders were interested in avoiding that perception at UR and in the Richmond area.

“Being a new team on campus, we knew we had to go above and beyond, and always be on our best behavior and show Richmond and everyone else that the 'typical' lacrosse player is not the case with everyone,” said Hynes.

“We weren’t those kinds of lacrosse players.”

The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' 📷 Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023 Feb. 15, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 18, 2023 Feb. 19, 2023 Feb. 20, 2023 Feb. 21, 2023 Feb. 22, 2023 Feb. 23, 2023 Feb. 24, 2023 Feb. 25, 2023 Feb. 26, 2023 Feb. 27, 2023 Feb. 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023 March 5, 2023 March 6, 2023 March 7, 2023 March 8, 2023 March 9, 2023 March 10, 2023 March 11, 2023 March 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 March 14, 2023 March 15, 2023 March 16, 2023 March 17, 2023 March 18, 2023 March 19, 2023 March 20, 2023 March 21, 2023 March 22, 2023 March 23, 2023 March 24, 2023 March 25, 2023 March 26, 2023 March 27, 2023 March 28, 2023 March 29, 2023 March 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 April 1, 2023 April 2, 2023 April 3, 2023 April 4, 2023 April 5, 2023 April 6, 2023 April 7, 2023 April 8, 2023 April 9, 2023 April 10, 2023 April 11, 2023 April 13, 2023 April 14, 2023 April 15, 2023 April 16, 2023 April 17, 2023 April 18, 2023 April 19, 2023 April 20, 2023