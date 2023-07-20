The University of Richmond women’s lacrosse came off an NCAA tournament win over Marquette on May 12, and Coach Anne Harrington reflected on the meaning of the program’s first victory in the NCAAs since the Spiders began playing the sport in 1983.

"The team, I think, was prepared coming into this and wanting to make that history and wanting to do that for everybody who has come into this program before and laid the groundwork to get to this point," said Harrington. "I think this was, yes, a special win for this team, but they're doing that for this program as a whole and everybody who has played with 'Richmond' on their uniform."

The UR athletic program can look back at the 2022-23 school year with comparable pride after historic achievement as measured by the LEARFIELD Directors' Cup standings. Points are awarded based on schools’ qualifications for NCAA championships and subsequent advancement. The Spiders, by a wide margin, were the Atlantic 10 Conference’s top achievers.

UR finished with 164 points and Saint Louis was second, at 100. VCU finished seventh, with 50 points. Richmond hadn’t completed a competition year atop the A-10 in terms of LEARFIELD Directors' Cup standings since 2005-06. Nationally, UR finished No. 111.

Lacrosse was king, and queen, at UR. The women’s team and the men’s team won A-10 championships and the accompanying NCAA bids, with the women taking another step by capturing that NCAA tournament victory over Marquette. Richmond was 0-5 in prior NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament opportunities.

UR convincingly won the inaugural A-10 men’s lacrosse title in May at Robins Stadium, prevailing 15-8 in each of two games. The women won their A-10 championship at VCU’s Cary Street Field, rolling 21-14 and 20-13.

Richmond’s men and women have simultaneously advanced to the NCAA lacrosse tournaments three times, in 2018, 2019 and 2023.

The men have reached the championship game of their league tournament each year since they began playing Division I lacrosse in 2014, and won the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament in 2014 and the Southern Conference tournament in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

"I think the key is retaining guys who've done it from one year to the next," said Dan Chemotti, the men’s coach since the program’s inception.

Women’s golf also won its conference championship – the Patriot League - in April at its home course, Midlothian’s Independence Golf Club. UR football advanced to the NCAA FCS playoffs for the first time since 2016, and won a postseason game.

Outside of NCAA championships, women’s basketball qualified for the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (one victory in that) and in Coach Aaron Roussell’s fourth season won more than 20 games (21-11) for the first time since 2012.

“I know the (previous) few years here haven't been amazing with wins and everything. But building on this for the future, not just sticking to the present, obviously the goal is an NCAA tournament," said 6-foot-2 rising senior Addie Budnik, the team's leading scorer (14 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and one of several returning regulars. "I think there's been a culture change over the last few years."

The Spiders also made moves to improve sports that failed to distinguished themselves, and each carried a Davidson accent. In December, UR hired as women’s soccer coach Adam Denton, who directed Davidson program for the last five seasons. The Spiders were 20-50-9 in the last five years. UR hasn’t qualified for the NCAAs in women’s soccer since 2002.

In June, Richmond named Mik Aoki, a Davidson infielder 1987-90, baseball coach. Aoki spent the last four seasons at Morehead State and previously was coach at Notre Dame, Boston College and Columbia. UR hasn’t been to the NCAAs in baseball since 2003.

Spiders upset No. 2 Cavaliers 17-13 in men's lacrosse in Saturday's game at UR