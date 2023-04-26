The NBA late Tuesday night released its official list of 242 early entry candidates for the league's June draft, and the University of Richmond’s Tyler Burton is included for the second consecutive year.

Burton, who is 6-foot-7, has one season of eligibility remaining, and that would be a fifth year available because of the NCAA’s policy regarding players who were active during the pandemic.

In order to retain college basketball eligibility, college players who have entered NBA draft pool must withdraw by the end of May, per NCAA rules. Like last year, Burton has the option of returning to college. He could also decide to start a professional career.

Burton has participated in offseason workouts with the Spiders and is currently preparing for sessions with NBA teams.

Burton, who turned 23 in February, led the Spiders in scoring and rebounding each of the past two seasons. As a senior last season, he averaged 19 points and 7.4 rebounds for a UR team that went 15-18 (7-11 Atlantic 10).

Burton’s athleticism and rebounding are his strengths. He shot 29.3% from 3-point range last season, which is a serious concern according to NBA scouts who followed him. NBA players of Burton’s height generally play on the wing and are required to be proficient 3-point shooters.

Last year, Burton made himself available for the draft while retaining the option of returning to college. He then participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp and worked out for 10 NBA teams.

"I think that there's a process that Tyler's familiar with now in terms of preparing for these NBA team workouts," UR coach Chris Mooney said. "I think he has a great understanding of what Richmond basketball is. Obviously, we'd love to have him return. But it's going to be his choice."

Burton last year announced on June 1 he was withdrawing from the 2022 NBA draft pool to return for his senior season at Richmond. He was not projected to be selected in the two-round draft.

This year’s NBA draft will be held on June 22.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season