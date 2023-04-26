The NBA late Tuesday night released its
official list of 242 early entry candidates for the league's June draft, and the University of Richmond’s Tyler Burton is included for the second consecutive year.
Burton, who is 6-foot-7, has one season of eligibility remaining, and that would be a fifth year available because of the NCAA’s policy regarding players who were active during the pandemic.
In order to retain college basketball eligibility, college players who have entered NBA draft pool must withdraw by the end of May, per NCAA rules. Like last year, Burton has the option of returning to college. He could also decide to start a professional career.
Burton has participated in offseason workouts with the Spiders and is currently preparing for sessions with NBA teams.
Burton, who turned 23 in February, led the Spiders in scoring and rebounding each of the past two seasons. As a senior last season, he averaged 19 points and 7.4 rebounds for a UR team that went 15-18 (7-11 Atlantic 10).
Burton’s athleticism and rebounding are his strengths. He shot 29.3% from 3-point range last season, which is a serious concern according to NBA scouts who followed him. NBA players of Burton’s height generally play on the wing and are required to be proficient 3-point shooters.
Last year, Burton made himself available for the draft while retaining the option of returning to college. He then participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp and worked out for 10 NBA teams.
"I think that there's a process that Tyler's familiar with now in terms of preparing for these NBA team workouts," UR coach Chris Mooney said. "I think he has a great understanding of what Richmond basketball is. Obviously, we'd love to have him return. But it's going to be his choice."
Burton last year announced on June 1 he was withdrawing from the 2022 NBA draft pool to return for his senior season at Richmond. He was not projected to be selected in the two-round draft.
This year’s NBA draft will be held on June 22.
Photos from the UR men's basketball season
Duquesne's Joe Reece takes a shot as UR's Neal Quinn defends in the Robin Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Tyler Burton passes the ball away from Duquesne's Kareem Rozier in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Marcus Randolph and Jason Nelson celebrate as the Spiders pulled ahead of Duquesne in the last seconds of the game in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as Duquesne's David Dixon defends in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Duquesne's David Dixon blocks a shot by UR's Neal Quinn in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as Duquesne's Joe Reece defends in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as Duquesne's Joe Reece and R.J. Gunn, right, defend in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as Duquesne's Tevin Brewer and Matus Hronsky, right, defend in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Jason Nelson shot over Duquesne's Tevin Brewer and Matus Hronsky (14) at the Robins Center Saturday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Jason Nelson drove between George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean during the Spiders' Wednesday night win at the Robins Center.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
George Washington’s Hunter Dean looks for a shot as UR’s Tyler Burton defends in an Atlantic 10 matchup at the Robins Center. Burton recorded four steals to go with a game-high 26 points in the Spiders’ home win.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR’s Matt Grace disrupts a shot by George Washington’s Maximus Edwards in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean defend in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
George Washington's James Bishop takes a shot as UR's Matt Grace defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
George Washington's Hunter Dean takes a shot as UR's Andre Gustavson defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
George Washington's Hunter Dean looks for a shot as UR's Tyler Burton defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean defend in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as George Washington's Maximus Edwards, left, and Noel Brown defend in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Neal Quinn and George Washington's Amir Harris vie for a rebound in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Tyler Burton takes a shot as George Washington's Noel Brown defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Roche battles for control of a loose ball with George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, anbd Qwanzi Samuels in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Matt Grace disrupts a shot by George Washington's Maximus Edwards in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Matt Grace disrupts a shot by George Washington's Maximus Edwards in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Coppin State guard Justin Steers (1) and Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) fight for a rebound during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks past Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Coppin State guard Mike Hood (2) goes up for two as Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) and guard Mike Hood (2) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) fights for a rebound from Coppin State guard Mike Hood (2) and forward Daniel Titus (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) and guard Mike Hood (2) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) celebrates his score during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond players make their way to the locker room after defeating Coppin State in a NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Nelson (1) looks on after shooting and missing a three pointer during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Nelson (1) makes a pass to center Neal Quinn (32) as Coppin State guard Mike Hood (2) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Mike Walz (21) blocks a Coppin State guard Sam Sessoms (3) shot during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) shoots for three during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) makes a pass as Coppin State forward Luka Tekavcic (33) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Roche (11) shoots three points during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) makes a pass as Coppin State guard Sam Sessoms (3) and guard Malik Battle (0) defend during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) shoots for two over Coppin State players during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) shoots over Coppin State guard Alex Rojas (13) and forward Daniel Titus (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) shoots over Coppin State forward Daniel Titus (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) celebrates his two points during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) celebrates his score during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Roche (11) shoots three during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Tyler Burton is fouled while throwing down a dunk against Coppin State at the Robins Center. Burton scored a team-high 20 points for the Spiders, who enter their Atlantic 10 schedule at 7-6.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) gets fouled while dunking during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH