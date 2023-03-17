The University of Richmond women's basketball team eats ice cream after road wins. That's the Spiders' routine.

Perhaps a poor practice should be UR's routine the day before each game. That worked this week.

The Spiders (21-10) eliminated the University of Pennsylvania 75-52 in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament Thursday night at the Robins Center. UR coach Aaron Roussell recognized the victory, in which the Spiders committed only four turnovers and hit a dozen 3-point shots, as his team’s “best basketball game of the year.”

He didn’t see it coming.

In fact, Roussell feared a clunker might be on the horizon after the Spiders had what he viewed as a “really bad” Wednesday practice.

“Honestly, the past two days weren’t great,” junior forward Addie Budnik said of practices leading into the Spiders’ WNIT opener, the program’s first postseason opportunity since 2015. “So (Roussell) was kind of freaking out.”

Roussell, admittedly stressed, walked among his players after the completion of Wednesday’s disappointing practice, trying to motivate them and discover if there were issues that caused the weak workouts. Were they tired? Distracted?

Budnik, a team leader, looked at Roussell and said: “Relax. We’ve got this. We’re good.”

Richmond captured its first postseason win since 2015 - also a victory in the WNIT - and looked very sharp despite having not played since its March 4 loss in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinals. Budnik starred with 23 points. Her offense allowed the Spiders to pull away early from Penn.

“I think we’re mature enough to bounce back from a bad practice and I think that really showed (against Penn),” said Budnik.

She noted that none of the Spiders had previously competed on a postseason stage, but entered the WNIT eager to learn how far they could advance rather than being satisfied with inclusion in the 64-team field.

“We want to see how far we can go and really make a statement and show that Richmond basketball is good. We’ve come a long way over at least my time here, and it’s really cool to see all the hard work paying off,” said Budnik, who's 6-foot-2 and one of the A-10's top players.

“Everyone’s in the gym. We’re clicking. So we’re going to see how far this takes us.”

Richmond learns its second-round opponent, and game site, late Friday. The Spiders will meet the winner of the Friday night Rhode Island-Boston University game.

Though UR excelled after Wednesday’s “really bad” practice, Roussell said he would prefer to avoid the uneasiness that accompanied that experience.

“You can ask every coach in America why they have random bad practices,” he said. “Sometimes you can have a bad practice, especially the day before a game, and it makes you as a coach rethink a few things …

“Sometimes you can have a great practice and start feeling good about yourself, and get the doors blown off you.”

