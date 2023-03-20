A tough assignment turned into a tough ending in a tough environment for the University of Richmond women's basketball team.

The Spiders fell to Rhode Island 74-64 in the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Monday night at the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, where the Rams are 15-1.

Rhode Island (26-6) will meet Harvard in the third round. UR closes its season 21-11.

The Rams took over in the second quarter with 3-pointers and remained in command through the rest of the night behind superior rebounding and more impactful depth. Rhode Island, which hit 13 of 28 3-point attempts, outrebounded UR 42-22 — with 17 offensive boards and 17 second-chance points — and Rams' reserves outscored Spiders' reserves 41-11.

When these Atlantic 10 Conference teams met during the regular season, UR fell 75-49 on Jan. 18. In that game, Richmond experienced one of its least productive offensive games, shooting 28.8%, missing 20 of 24 from 3-point distance and 9 of 20 from the free throw line.

In this rematch, the Spiders shot 43% but were 6 for 20 from 3-point distance. Junior forward Addie Budnik scored 20, freshman forward Maggie Doogan added 13 and junior guard Grace Townsend scored 12.

Leading the Rams was guard Sophie Phillips, who scored 20.

Rhode Island tied with Massachusetts for the A-10’s best record (14-2) and led the A-10 in scoring defense (56.4 points per game). Opponents were shooting 36.4%.

The Spiders, who finished fifth in the A-10, early Monday night showed they were an improved version of the team that was easily handled by the Rams at the Ryan Center in January.

There were six lead changes before Rhode Island went on a 15-0 run during the second quarter to take a 34-23 lead. The Spiders trailed 40-30 at halftime and 60-45 at the conclusion of three quarters.

The Rams converted 8 of 17 3-point attempts before the break — hitting five in the second quarter — and Phillips made five 3s on the way to 17 first-half points. Budnik scored 10 first-half points and dealt with frequent double-teams thereafter.

Women’s basketball fans in Virginia are familiar with the Rams’ fourth-year coach. Tammi Reiss was a four-year starting guard at the University of Virginia (Class of 1992). Reiss’ Rhode Island teams are 6-0 against the Spiders.

The Spiders won more than 20 games for the first time since the 2011-12 season and advanced to a postseason tournament for the first time since 2015.

Only one member of the UR rotation is out of eligibility.

