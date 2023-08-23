Where have you gone
Darien Brothers?
He says he’s doing fine, living with his wife and two children in Massachusetts.
The University of Richmond’s
Tuesday reveal of its 2023 Hall of Fame class, which includes Brothers, brought back memories of a bygone era of UR basketball. Players came in as freshmen and usually demonstrated patience, diligence and commitment that were rewarded.
Roles increased through the years, a very appealing part of following a program as a fan.
Brothers epitomized that structure.
Richmond's Darien Brothers (2009-13) scored 1,274 points as a Spider, but played 4.7 minutes per game as a freshman and averaged 7.6 points as a sophomore.
2013, DEAN HOFFMEYER, TIMES-DISPATCH
He was by no means a Spiders’ star through his first two seasons, 2010 and 2011. But he turned into one, leaving UR in 2013 with 1,274 points and the well-earned reputation of a clutch shot maker, physical defender and capable rebounder. Brothers was named third team All-Atlantic 10 Conference as a senior and played professionally.
"As far as the patience and commitment, definitely times have changed with the transfer portal and kids getting the NIL," Brothers said Wednesday, referring to Name, Image and Likeness financial arrangements. "My freshman year, I sat down on the bench and I just waited it out. You've just got to work hard and be patient, wait for your number to be called."
Brothers said he did not consider transferring during his UR career.
Brothers arrived at UR from Benedictine, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard with a strong 200-pound body. He seemed ready to play as a freshman, having starred as a Benedictine senior with averages of 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.
Richmond had better, more experienced backcourt players - David Gonzalvez, Kevin Anderson, Ryan Butler – who helped the Spiders earn an at-large bid to the 2010 NCAA tournament.
Richmond's Darien Brothers celebrated one of his four, first-half 3-pointers in the Spiders' home game against Charlotte on Jan. 19, 2013.
3013, DEAN HOFFMEYER, TIMES-DISPATCH
Brothers totaled 45 points that season, his freshman year, and averaged 4.7 minutes. He then became a three-year starter, by degrees evolving into a leader and star. Brothers averaged 7.6 points on UR’s 2011 Sweet 16 team as a sophomore. In each of his last two seasons, he averaged about 14 points.
Brothers’ developmental story was common among Spiders in those days, before, and since.
This is what former Charlotte coach Alan Major said about the program of Chris Mooney, UR coach since 2005, as A-10 competition started in 2012, with the reconstituted Spiders (featuring Brothers, a junior, after that Sweet 16 year heavy with seniors) about to visit the 49ers in league play:
"Even when you have some new faces, you still have the continuity of the system that's there. There are enough guys who were there last year that understand why they were successful. In a sense, there are going to be a lot of new faces. But in terms of culture and system wise, it's good old Richmond basketball."
This season’s Spiders roster is without three guards with multiple years of eligibility who transferred following last season: Jason Nelson (VCU), Marcus Randolph (Saint Peter’s), and Malcom Dread (Mount St. Mary’s). Nelson and Randolph as young Spiders provided ample evidence that they could become foundational components at Richmond.
UR has seven newcomers and six returning players. Of seven new Spiders, three are transfers, with one on his third school. Of six returning players, three are transfers in their second seasons at Richmond. This is Mooney’s 19th year at UR and during his first 17, a total of seven transfers joined the Spiders.
Time will tell whether the unsettled state of college basketball means the composition of the Spiders’ current roster is the modern-day model here to stay, or an aberration from which Richmond will shift back to player-development roots from which Darien Brothers grew. A hybrid seems the likeliest possibility.
Brothers is joined in the hall-of-fame class of 2023 by former defensive end Lawrence Sidbury (2005-08), who starred as the Spiders swept to the 2008 FCS championship, former women’s basketball player Julie Jones Venick (1988-92), a four-year starter who played in 123 games, former swimmer Mary Adams (2001-05), and former running back and track star Weldon Edwards (1970-73), a Maggie Walker High graduate who was the university’s first Black football player.
Photos from the UR men's basketball season
Duquesne's Joe Reece takes a shot as UR's Neal Quinn defends in the Robin Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Tyler Burton passes the ball away from Duquesne's Kareem Rozier in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Marcus Randolph and Jason Nelson celebrate as the Spiders pulled ahead of Duquesne in the last seconds of the game in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as Duquesne's David Dixon defends in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Duquesne's David Dixon blocks a shot by UR's Neal Quinn in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as Duquesne's Joe Reece defends in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as Duquesne's Joe Reece and R.J. Gunn, right, defend in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as Duquesne's Tevin Brewer and Matus Hronsky, right, defend in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Jason Nelson shot over Duquesne's Tevin Brewer and Matus Hronsky (14) at the Robins Center Saturday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Jason Nelson drove between George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean during the Spiders' Wednesday night win at the Robins Center.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
George Washington’s Hunter Dean looks for a shot as UR’s Tyler Burton defends in an Atlantic 10 matchup at the Robins Center. Burton recorded four steals to go with a game-high 26 points in the Spiders’ home win.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR’s Matt Grace disrupts a shot by George Washington’s Maximus Edwards in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean defend in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
George Washington's James Bishop takes a shot as UR's Matt Grace defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
George Washington's Hunter Dean takes a shot as UR's Andre Gustavson defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
George Washington's Hunter Dean looks for a shot as UR's Tyler Burton defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean defend in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as George Washington's Maximus Edwards, left, and Noel Brown defend in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Neal Quinn and George Washington's Amir Harris vie for a rebound in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Tyler Burton takes a shot as George Washington's Noel Brown defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Roche battles for control of a loose ball with George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, anbd Qwanzi Samuels in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Matt Grace disrupts a shot by George Washington's Maximus Edwards in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Matt Grace disrupts a shot by George Washington's Maximus Edwards in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Coppin State guard Justin Steers (1) and Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) fight for a rebound during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Coppin State guard Mike Hood (2) goes up for two as Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) fights for a rebound from Coppin State guard Mike Hood (2) and forward Daniel Titus (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) celebrates his score during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond players make their way to the locker room after defeating Coppin State in a NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Nelson (1) looks on after shooting and missing a three pointer during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Nelson (1) makes a pass to center Neal Quinn (32) as Coppin State guard Mike Hood (2) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Mike Walz (21) blocks a Coppin State guard Sam Sessoms (3) shot during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) shoots for three during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) makes a pass as Coppin State forward Luka Tekavcic (33) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Roche (11) shoots three points during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) makes a pass as Coppin State guard Sam Sessoms (3) and guard Malik Battle (0) defend during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) shoots for two over Coppin State players during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) shoots over Coppin State guard Alex Rojas (13) and forward Daniel Titus (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) shoots over Coppin State forward Daniel Titus (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) celebrates his two points during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) celebrates his score during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Roche (11) shoots three during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Tyler Burton is fouled while throwing down a dunk against Coppin State at the Robins Center. Burton scored a team-high 20 points for the Spiders, who enter their Atlantic 10 schedule at 7-6.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
