Where have you gone Darien Brothers?

He says he’s doing fine, living with his wife and two children in Massachusetts.

The University of Richmond’s Tuesday reveal of its 2023 Hall of Fame class, which includes Brothers, brought back memories of a bygone era of UR basketball. Players came in as freshmen and usually demonstrated patience, diligence and commitment that were rewarded.

Roles increased through the years, a very appealing part of following a program as a fan.

Brothers epitomized that structure.

He was by no means a Spiders’ star through his first two seasons, 2010 and 2011. But he turned into one, leaving UR in 2013 with 1,274 points and the well-earned reputation of a clutch shot maker, physical defender and capable rebounder. Brothers was named third team All-Atlantic 10 Conference as a senior and played professionally.

"As far as the patience and commitment, definitely times have changed with the transfer portal and kids getting the NIL," Brothers said Wednesday, referring to Name, Image and Likeness financial arrangements. "My freshman year, I sat down on the bench and I just waited it out. You've just got to work hard and be patient, wait for your number to be called."

Brothers said he did not consider transferring during his UR career.

"Not once," he said.

Brothers arrived at UR from Benedictine, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard with a strong 200-pound body. He seemed ready to play as a freshman, having starred as a Benedictine senior with averages of 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.

Richmond had better, more experienced backcourt players - David Gonzalvez, Kevin Anderson, Ryan Butler – who helped the Spiders earn an at-large bid to the 2010 NCAA tournament.

Brothers totaled 45 points that season, his freshman year, and averaged 4.7 minutes. He then became a three-year starter, by degrees evolving into a leader and star. Brothers averaged 7.6 points on UR’s 2011 Sweet 16 team as a sophomore. In each of his last two seasons, he averaged about 14 points.

Brothers’ developmental story was common among Spiders in those days, before, and since.

This is what former Charlotte coach Alan Major said about the program of Chris Mooney, UR coach since 2005, as A-10 competition started in 2012, with the reconstituted Spiders (featuring Brothers, a junior, after that Sweet 16 year heavy with seniors) about to visit the 49ers in league play:

"Even when you have some new faces, you still have the continuity of the system that's there. There are enough guys who were there last year that understand why they were successful. In a sense, there are going to be a lot of new faces. But in terms of culture and system wise, it's good old Richmond basketball."

This season’s Spiders roster is without three guards with multiple years of eligibility who transferred following last season: Jason Nelson (VCU), Marcus Randolph (Saint Peter’s), and Malcom Dread (Mount St. Mary’s). Nelson and Randolph as young Spiders provided ample evidence that they could become foundational components at Richmond.

UR has seven newcomers and six returning players. Of seven new Spiders, three are transfers, with one on his third school. Of six returning players, three are transfers in their second seasons at Richmond. This is Mooney’s 19th year at UR and during his first 17, a total of seven transfers joined the Spiders.

Time will tell whether the unsettled state of college basketball means the composition of the Spiders’ current roster is the modern-day model here to stay, or an aberration from which Richmond will shift back to player-development roots from which Darien Brothers grew. A hybrid seems the likeliest possibility.

Brothers is joined in the hall-of-fame class of 2023 by former defensive end Lawrence Sidbury (2005-08), who starred as the Spiders swept to the 2008 FCS championship, former women’s basketball player Julie Jones Venick (1988-92), a four-year starter who played in 123 games, former swimmer Mary Adams (2001-05), and former running back and track star Weldon Edwards (1970-73), a Maggie Walker High graduate who was the university’s first Black football player.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season