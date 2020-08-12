Francis-Cedric Martel celebrated a birthday on Aug. 10. He heard from most of his teammates on the 2010-11 University of Richmond Sweet 16 team.
Kevin Anderson, a star on that team, needed a place to stay in Atlanta during a May night. Darrius Garrett, a shot-blocking force for the 2010-11 Spiders, offered his living quarters.
“The chemistry that we built over that season is something unmatched, and that still carries on today in 2020,” said Martel, now a real-estate agent and investor in Montreal.
The group held a pseudo-reunion in Richmond a couple of summers ago, and UR associate head coach Rob Jones recalls Chris Mooney, the Spiders’ coach since 2005, beaming as if a proud father among a tight group of successful sons.
“I tell this to all of our players, and I them all of the time, it means more to coach Mooney that they stay in touch with one another and they’re involved in each other’s lives than anything,” said Jones, who was an assistant on the Sweet 16 team. “Being around him for as many years as I have, it’s just one of those things where I can tell how much that really means to him.”
Anderson was named 2008 A-10 rookie of the year, 2010 A-10 player of the year, and three times made all-conference. He said when those honors were announced by the league, his teammates “were genuinely way more happier for me than I was for myself. That family was really, really special.”
That Richmond team beat eighth-ranked Purdue in a November tournament, handled Wake Forest at the Robins Center, and won at Arizona State and Seton Hall before going 13-3 in an A-10 that included Xavier and Temple, regular NCAA tournament participants in that era. They shifted to other leagues. UR won the 2011 A-10 championship, beating Dayton in the title game at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.
As a No. 12 seed, Richmond opened NCAA tournament play in Denver and upset fifth-seeded Vanderbilt, and then eliminated Morehead State, which shocked Louisville in the previous round. UR finished 29-8, falling 77-57 to second-ranked Kansas in the Sweet 16.
“That whole season, it was magical,” said Martel.
Four of the players on that team are assistant coaches: Anderson at Liberty, Kevin Smith at Campbell, Kevin Hovde at San Francisco, and Dan Geriot with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“There was a lot of IQ and high accountability on that court,” said Anderson, the second-leading scorer in program history (2,165 points).
Both were required to effectively play Mooney's complex match-up zone, which limited opponents to an average of 61.2 points, and 40.5% shooting, according to Anderson. He and 6-foot-10 Justin Harper, a second-round pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, were the two Spiders who regularly scored in double-figures. About a half-dozen members of that team went on to play professionally, with Harper spending parts of three seasons in the NBA.
Richmond advanced to the 2010 NCAA tournament as an at-large entry, and was sent home by St. Mary's 80-71 in the first round. The 2010-11 Spiders started four seniors, with a fifth in reserve. Early in their careers, those seniors played on inexperienced teams that struggled.
"It's not like they jumped on a moving train," Mooney said in 2011. "These guys have taken something that was fairly ordinary, and maybe below average, and made it something very special. That's not an easy thing to do.
"Not only have they done that, but they've done it with dignity and represented the university in a great way."
Those Spiders, Jones noted, dealt with failure, progress, and then exceptional success. That, Martel sees now, turned out to be a bond-tightening evolution.
“We’re all in constant group chats. We’re all super close, super well-connected. It is amazing,” said Anderson. “And I know for a fact that was the reason for our success in that program, because of unity.
"We weren’t doing it for ourselves. We were doing it for one another.”
The class makeup of the 2010-11 team resembles that of the 2020-21 Spiders, who return five senior starters from a 24-7 team that went 14-4 in the A-10 last season.
The 2010-11 Spiders, and their current positions
Kevin Anderson – Liberty University assistant coach since 2018
Kevin Hovde – University of San Francisco assistant coach since 2016
Kevin Smith – Campbell University assistant coach since 2015
Dan Geriot – Cleveland Cavaliers assistant, staff member since 2015
Darien Brothers – quality assurance engineer, home security, Richmond
Justin Harper – pro basketball player, real estate investor, Atlanta
Francis-Cedric Martel – real estate agent, investor, Montreal
Greg Robbins - financial advisor, Philadelphia
Derrick Williams – middle-school teacher, Alexandria
Cedrick Lindsay – marketing/event management, Washington
Darrius Garrett – recently retired pro player, real estate, Atlanta
Josh Duinker – recently retired pro player, sports ministry, Hawaii
Conor Smith – IT account executive, Milwaukee
