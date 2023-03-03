Mooney underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove an aneurysm in his ascending aorta at the University of Virginia Medical Center and was expected to remain hospitalized for about a week before returning home to continue his recovery.

Thomas, a UR assistant, said that he had not spoken to Mooney, and added “I’m not sure how much he’s allowed to communicate himself right now, but we have gotten updates through Lia, his wife ... I’m sure it’s a tough time for him, but it seems like so far everything’s going about as well as could be hoped.