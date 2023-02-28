The University of Richmond extended the contract of football coach Russ Huesman multiple years, the school announced Tuesday. UR did not disclose the number of years added, nor how many years were left on the deal extended.

Huesman, in his seventh year at Richmond, led the 2022 Spiders to a 9-4 record and advancement to the FCS playoffs’ second round. That was UR’s first playoff appearance since 2016, and first under Huesman.

"Russ and his staff have put Spider football in a tremendous position for future success," John Hardt, Richmond’s vice president and director of athletics, said in a school release.

Huesman has led the Spiders to a winning record in each of the last three seasons and his record as Richmond’s coach is 33-29.