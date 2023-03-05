Uncomfortable with the seed. Comfortable with the venue.

That’s the University of Richmond’s position leading into this week’s Atlantic 10 Conference tournament at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Spiders (14-17, 7-11 A-10) are seeded No. 12 and will start the tournament Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. against No. 13 Massachusetts (15-15, 6-12) in the opening game. Richmond already played twice at Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, in the Empire Classic. The Spiders on Nov. 21 lost 74-71 in overtime to Syracuse, and the next day defeated Temple 61-49.

Part of UR’s motivation for getting involved in that tournament was the opportunity to compete in the arena at which the 2023 A-10 tournament is played. That should work to Richmond’s advantage, believes Peter Thomas, the Spiders’ interim coach.

“There’s certainly a familiarity that will help us just feel comfortable walking into the building and knowing that we’ve played well and won there,” said Thomas. “I think hopefully it will give our guys a little more confidence playing away from home.”

Richmond went 12-4 at the Robins Center, 2-13 in other games.

“It’s win or go home now,” said UR forward Tyler Burton. The senior leader said his message to the Spiders is “Let’s go win a championship.”

Richmond would need to win five games to capture the championship.

Top-seeded VCU (24-7, 15-3) doesn’t open tournament play until Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the quarterfinals. The Rams meet the winner of Wednesday’s second-round game between No. 8 Davidson and No. 9 St. Bonaventure.

The Spiders went into last year’s tournament as the sixth seed and won four games in four days to take their first title since 2011. They’ll enter this year’s tournament without their 18th-year coach, Chris Mooney, on medical leave following heart surgery.

“We have several guys who were part of that special run last year,” Thomas said. “There’s definitely a confidence from having gone through four games in four days and knowing what it takes, and knowing that going into (the 2022) tournament, they probably weren’t the favorite.”

Richmond lost 85-76 at Massachusetts on Jan. 25 in the teams’ only meeting this year. UMass outscored UR 12-0 in the final 2:42. That was part of a closing stretch during which the Spiders dropped nine of 12 games. The last, Saturday’s 62-60 loss to George Mason, was the most excruciating defeat of the bunch.

The Spiders in a tie game had possession with 25 seconds left after coming back from an 18-point deficit in the second half. A botched handoff resulted in a turnover at :08 about 30 feet from the basket. GMU’s Davonte Gaines made the steal and transition layup to give the Patriots a 62-60 win at the Robins Center.

Shaking the disappointment of that shocking twist will not be difficult, according to Burton.

“The thing with the tournament is, everything up to it matters, seeding-wise and whatnot,” he said after Saturday’s game. “But our seed is going to be our seed. And none of that matters when you step out on the court. It’s one team versus the other team.

“Coming into this tournament, it’s one game at a time, one possession at a time. Us versus the other guys, whether they have a No. 1 ranking, a No. 2 ranking, it doesn’t matter. It’s all about getting a win.”

The A-10 tournament, which runs through Sunday’s championship game, this year grows to 15 teams because of the addition of Loyola Chicago. Also, the A-10 for the first time inserted an off day, Friday, for two reasons, according to assistant commissioner for communications Drew Dickerson.

It allows a break for lower-seeded teams that started competition Tuesday and may advance to Saturday’s semifinals, and gives fan bases with interest in attending the Saturday semifinals and Sunday championship game a day to reach Brooklyn.

Tuesday’s three first-round games will be available on ESPN+. Wednesday’s second-round games and Thursday’s quarterfinals will be televised by the USA Network. Saturday’s semifinals will be televised by the CBS Sports Network and Sunday afternoon’s title game will be carried by CBS.

All-conference honors, voted on by coaches, will be announced Tuesday morning before the tournament tips off.

