The University of Richmond hired Tracy Woodson as baseball coach in July of 2013, and it appeared to be a very promising marriage.

Woodson graduated from Benedictine, is a former major league player, and had directed a Division I program (Valparaiso) to a pair of league championships and NCAA bids following seven years of managerial experience in the minor leagues.

In 10 years with Woodson as coach, the Spiders did not advance to the NCAA tournament, and the school on Friday terminated the relationship, announcing that Woodson’s expiring contract would not be renewed.

With Woodson as coach, Richmond went 238-245-2. UR last qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2003. The Spiders made the A-10 tournament six times under Woodson.

Reached Friday evening, Woodson, 60, chose not to comment.

John Hardt, the UR vice president and director of athletics, in a school release thanked Woodson for his contributions and wished him well in future endeavors. The Spiders come off a 27-28 season, and they went 14-9 in the A-10.

On the day he was introduced as Richmond’s coach, Woodson said, "We're going to win here. I'm going to tell you that right now." He led Valparaiso to Horizon League championships in 2012 and 2013. Before 2012, Valparaiso hadn't qualified for the NCAA tournament in 44 years.

Woodson at UR succeeded Mark McQueen, who resigned after six years. Before Woodson’s arrival, the Spiders had been stuck in neutral, competitively speaking. They were not one of the A-10’s lesser teams, but not one of the league’s most successful teams either. That continued, for the most part.

UR’s best season under Woodson was 2018, when it went 32-24 (15-9 in A-10).

Woodson, a former star infielder at N.C. State, played five seasons in the big leagues as a third baseman and first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. He was a member of the Dodgers' 1988 World Series champion team. Woodson spent seven seasons as the coach at Valparaiso before coming to UR.

