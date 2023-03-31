Women’s basketball is on the rise in terms of fan interest. Aaron Roussell saw it coming, and would like to see more of that reflected at the Robins Center.

The University of Richmond’s fourth-year women’s coach said this week that dramatic elevation in TV ratings for NCAA tournament games and popularity of the women’s game “has been growing for a while, honestly. I think we’ve seen an uptick in the investment in women’s basketball, and I think we’ve all been saying, ‘As soon as there’s an investment, there’ll be more eyes and there will be, at some point here, a return on that investment.’

“Since we’ve invested, great things have happened with regard to popularity.”

According to the Associated Press, there was record-setting attendance at late-round games in Greenville, S.C., and Seattle last weekend, along with record numbers for TV ratings. Sunday night’s Iowa-Louisville contest, which featured Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, led the way with a viewing audience of 2.5 million, making it the most watched Elite Eight game ever.

“I think some of those walls have been broken down with people that did not think that they were going to enjoy women’s basketball,” said Roussell. “I see a lot of great things happening on our side and some really quality basketball with great players.”

Fans do not have to choose being men’s fans or women’s fans, Roussell believes.

“I don’t think people have to say, ‘Oh, I prefer the women’s game over the men,’” he said. “I think we’ve heard that from people over the years, but usually my response is, ‘As long as it’s good basketball, what does it matter?’

“I enjoy watching men’s basketball. I enjoy watching women’s basketball. I don’t think (the two have) to be competitive. I don’t think shining a light on women’s basketball takes anything away from (men’s basketball).

“Quality basketball is enjoyable to watch and people are starting to see the uptick in quality on the women’s side and I think that combined with the monetary investment has really boosted the popularity.”

Roussell, 43, graduated in 2001 from Iowa, where he did not play basketball. With some experience coaching AAU boys basketball and JV boys competition at a Minneapolis area high school, Roussell became a graduate assistant for two years with the women’s program at Minnesota State.

“I always wanted to make a difference, impact young lives,” said Roussell. “I was very fortunate that I had outstanding coaches on the court. I felt my biggest influences growing up were always my coaches. I always admired that.”

Roussell said he also enjoyed the strategy involved in basketball. He shifted to the women’s game through a friend who was a student assistant at a Division II women’s program, and the ability to impact young lives and formulate basketball strategy did not change.

“I enjoy coaching women’s basketball because I enjoy coaching basketball,” said Roussell.

Roussell worked as the head coach at the University of Chicago (eight years), and then at Bucknell (seven years), before becoming Richmond’s coach in April of 2019.

This season’s Spiders (21-11, 8-6 Atlantic 10) won more than 20 games for the first time since the 2011-12 season and advanced to a postseason tournament for the first time since 2015. They won a game in the WNIT and then lost in the second round at Rhode Island. Only one member of the UR rotation is out of eligibility.

“I have goals to be a championship team, hang banners, to get a ring,” Roussell said. “But I think there’s also an entertainment component to it, and there’s an atmosphere component. As much as my goals are to achieve on the court, I have high goals for what I think the popularity should be at the University of Richmond.

“I want to pack the stands. I want to increase attendance. I think we’ve done a lot with our players in getting out in the community to play the long game, to really increase that. Seeing what’s happening on a bigger scale, nationally, I think is only going to kind of help us build our program here locally.”

Richmond women’s basketball averaged approximately 700 fans at home games this season and last season, according to UR.