The VCU baseball team was picked to finish second and Richmond was tied for third in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll.

Davidson was picked to finish first in voting by the conference’s head coaches.

Two-time defending tournament champ VCU went 42-20 last season and advanced to the NCAA regionals. The Rams have a new coach in Bradley LeCroy.

UR, which finished runner-up in the A-10 tournament, went 30-26 last season.

The Rams open their season Feb. 17 against Middle Tennessee in the Baseball at the Beach tournament at Coastal Carolina. The Spiders open their season Feb. 17 at Alabama in a three-game series.

The A-10 tournament is scheduled for May 23-27 at The Diamond.

