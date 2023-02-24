VCU did not play along with whatever magic and momentum the University of Richmond had conjured in its first game under interim coach Peter Thomas.

The Rams squelched the Spiders behind tough defense, point guard Ace Baldwin’s mastery and an onslaught of offensive rebounds before a sellout crowd on Friday at the Siegel Center, beating Richmond 73-58 to sweep the regular-season series.

With two regular-season games remaining, VCU (22-7, 13-3) locked up one of the top four seeds and a double-bye in the Atlantic 10 tournament.

The win also enabled the Rams to maintain a slim lead over Dayton in the battle for the conference’s top spot. The Flyers (19-9, 11-4) play George Mason on Saturday.

VCU plays Saint Louis, two games behind in the loss column at 10-5, on Tuesday at the Siegel Center. Richmond plays at Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday.

Thomas was elevated from the assistant’s spot at Richmond last week following head coach Chris Mooney’s announcement he will undergo a procedure to remove an aneurysm in his ascending aorta. Mooney will miss the rest of this season.

The Spiders (14-15, 7-9) rallied to beat Saint Louis 81-78 in Thomas’ first game on Tuesday.

VCU won the first meeting at Richmond 74-62 on February 20. The Rams put five players in double figures and built a 21-point lead in the second half in that game.

This time, they opened a 60-36 lead after back-to-back triples in transition from Baldwin and Jamir Watkins with 10 minutes remaining before UR whittled the margin down.

Baldwin controlled the game, scoring 18 points and finding teammates for 8 assists. He also had 5 rebounds.

VCU had a 40-29 rebounding advantage and got a lift from freshman Tobi Lawal, who had 4 points in a little more than 4 minutes.

Watkins had 11 points and 9 rebounds, and Jalen DeLoach had 10 points and 8 rebounds as the Rams had six players with at least 7 points.

VCU had 15 offensive rebounds, the majority in the first half.

Thomas earlier called VCU “one of the top defensive teams in the country.”

“They really turn teams over, and they feed off those turnovers, and they turn that into transition,” he said.

The Spiders had only 11 turnovers, but they had to take tough shots. They were just 22 of 51 and 4 of 22 on 3-pointers.

UR standout Tyler Burton, who scored 7 points in the first 3½ minutes, was saddled with foul trouble. He didn’t score again until 14½ minutes remained in the second half and finished with 18 points with a late surge.

Neal Quinn led the Spiders with 21 points.

VCU got gobs of shots near the rim and plenty of offensive rebounds in the early going but could not turn them into points.

The Rams began to find the range, forced the Spiders into some ill-advised shots and blocked several more, and zoomed away to a 37-23 halftime lead.

Richmond led 17-11 with 12:29 remaining. But with Burton (averaging 19) in and out with two fouls, the Spiders scored just 6 points the rest of the way. After making 4 of their first 6 shots, they were 6 of 20 and 1 of 11 on 3-pointers.

UR went scoreless for almost 7 minutes. VCU began to score inside and cleaned up misses as part of a 12-0 run.

VCU had a 13-3 advantage on offensive rebounds at the break and a 27-15 margin overall.

Baldwin asserted himself in the final 3½ minutes, drilling a 3-pointer, scoring when the lane opened up, and then nailing another trey off a high screen with 3 seconds left. He had 10 points at the break and blocked or tipped several trey attempts by the Spiders.