The University of Richmond center, Neal Quinn, this season recognized the wide variety of playing styles throughout the 15-team Atlantic 10 Conference. He might have also been referring to facilities capacities and attendance figures.

The range runs from Dayton’s UD Arena that holds 13,407 and regularly attracts that many, to Fordham’s 3,200-seat Rose Hill Gym, at which the Rams this season have drawn an average of 639 fans despite the program’s best league start since 2007.

VCU and UR, as usual, can boast of top-level attendance numbers among A-10 teams. Crowds at those facilities indicate that Richmond-area fans in general are comfortable indoors among thousands of others at sporting events in this timeframe following COVID’s strong community presence.

At the 7,637-seat Siegel Center, VCU has drawn an average of 7,207. UR’s Robins Center seats 7,201 and the Spiders have brought in an average of 6,078.

Dayton occupies its own world, in terms of A-10 attendance. The Flyers sold out every home game this season. Dayton ranked No. 19 nationally in average home attendance in 2021-22 with a school-record 13,407. The Flyers have finished in the top 30 in average home attendance for 24 consecutive years.

VCU sold out every game at the Siegel Center from Jan. 29, 2011, through the 2020-21 season. That streak ended on Nov. 9, 2021, when 7,017 attended VCU’s 2021-22 opener versus St. Peter’s.

The Robins Center underwent a $17 million renovation in 2013 that revamped the lighting system and installed video boards in the corner sections. The work reduced capacity from more than 9,000 to 7,201, and enhanced the game-day experience, helping boost attendance.

With a total enrollment of 4,002, Richmond was the smallest school in the nation to average at least 6,000 fans in 2021-22, according to UR.

Fordham’s Rose Hill Gym is the oldest gym in use by an NCAA Division I team. It opened on January 16, 1925, for a game between Fordham and Boston College.

A-10 school, arena (capacity) - average home attendance

1. Dayton, UD Arena (13,407) – 13,407

2. VCU, Siegel Center (7,637) – 7,207

3. Saint Louis, Chaifetz Arena (10,600) – 6,308

4. Richmond, Robins Center (7,201) – 6,078

5. Rhode Island, Ryan Center (7,657) – 5,199

6. Massachusetts, Mullins Center (9,493) – 3,579

7. St. Bonaventure, Reilly Center (5,000) – 3,513

8. George Mason, EagleBank Arena (7,860) – 3,325

9. Loyola Chicago, Gentile Arena (4,557) – 3,311

10. Davidson, Belk Arena (4,300) – 3,267

11. Duquesne, UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse (3,500) – 2,104

12. George Washington, Smith Center (5,000) – 1,487

13. Saint Joseph’s, Hagan Arena (3,800) – 1,418

14. La Salle, Gola Arena (3,400) – 1,390

15. Fordham, Rose Hill Gym (3,200) – 639

