VCU, UR during rivalry that tipped in '76 have been separated by more than six miles

“Welcome to the Robins Center at the University of Richmond, where the Spiders and VCU get together for the 90th time in a riveting rivalry that’s the headliner in the Atlantic 10 Conference and among the finest in the country!

"Only six miles separate the campuses, and these Spiders and Rams would crawl that distance on Broad Street in nothing but their uniform shorts to be part of this in-town throw-down!”

That’s how ESPN2’s broadcast crew may introduce Friday’s 7 p.m. meeting.

A heavy dose of geographic spice makes the Rams-Spiders get-togethers compelling entertainment. But, in fact, it’s not a very competitive rivalry. VCU has beaten UR far too regularly.

Go back to the beginning, in 1976, when VCU was just finding its footing in the college hoops scene. Richmond, whose first team took the court in 1913, was the well-established brand. This is how out-of-orbit the Rams were at the time: their two games before Richmond were at North Texas and at Oral Roberts.

Heading into that 1976 opening round involving Richmond's two Division I programs, VCU sophomore guard Gerald Henderson, from Huguenot High, summed up the Rams’ position:

“This one is for walking privileges around this town, and I promise you we will be ready. We’ve been waiting a long time for this game.”

Richmond won that inaugural encounter 71-65 - taking 40 free throws to VCU's 18 - before 7,500 at the Robins Center on Jan. 29, 1976. It was the first of five consecutive UR victories in the series.

VCU responded with seven straight wins over Richmond, and has led the series since. The total: VCU holds a 57-32 advantage.

The Rams have won 23 of the last 31.

The Spiders enter Friday’s meeting with some fresh evidence that VCU has not left them behind, competitively speaking. When the programs met in the 2022 A-10 quarterfinals, UR won 75-64 on the way to the conference championship.

That stopped a stretch during which VCU won six of seven over the Spiders.