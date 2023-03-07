NEW YORK - Atlantic 10 Conference coaches recognized VCU guard Ace Baldwin as the league’s top player.

No huge surprise there. Baldwin led the Rams (24-7, 15-3) to the regular-season championship.

They also view him as the conference’s premier defensive player.

The A-10 announced Tuesday before the start of the league tournament at Barclays Center that Baldwin is the fourth player in conference history to be named player of the year and defensive player of the year in the same season.

The previous players to accomplish that were Stephane Lasme from Massachusetts in 2007, David West from Xavier in 2002, and Pepe Sanchez from Temple in 2000.

“Just really proud of him. Thought he had a great year on both ends of the floor. He was our leader. He led by example. He led as a point guard," said VCU coach Mike Rhoades. "He had such an impact on us winning this year, and so I think he’s very worthy of his accolades for sure.”

Baldwin, a 6-foot-1 junior from Baltimore, averages 12.6 points 5.8 assists (15th nationally). He ranks 10th among league players in free-throw percentage (80.6).

He leads the conference in steals - 2.46 per game – and that ranks seventh nationally.

Baldwin is the second VCU guard in three seasons to be named player of the year. Bones Hyland was recognized in 2021.

“No. 1 you try to recruit good players. That really helps," said Rhoades. "I always say as a coach you recruit good players and help them get better all the time but also allow them to be themselves and let their instincts take over. I think our style of play, we recruit to that. Those guys were great examples of that, and a lot of others.”

Baldwin is the second VCU player to be named defensive player of the year. Briante Weber was named three times 2013-15.

Baldwin broke his right wrist in VCU’s second game of the season and had surgery to insert two screws. He missed four games.

Joining Baldwin on the all-conference first team were Dayton’s Toumani Camara and DaRon Holmes, George Mason’s Josh Oduro, George Washington’s James Bishop and Saint Louis’ Yuri Collins.

Second-team honors went to Richmond’s Tyler Burton, a 6-7 senior forward who averaged 18.6 points and 7.5 rebounds.

VCU’s Jalen DeLoach and Brandon Johns were named to the third team, and UR’s Matt Grace was part of the all-academic team.

Fordham’s Keith Urgo is the coach of the year and GW guard Maximus Edwards was named rookie of the year. GW guard Brendan Adams was the winner of the Chris Daniels Most Improved Player award. La Salle’s Josh Nickelberry is the sixth man of the year.

Staff writer Tim Pearrell contributed to this story.

