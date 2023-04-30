A couple of VMI graduates are headed to try-outs with the Seattle Seahawks after receiving rookie mini-camp invitations.

Keydets record-setting quarterback Reece Udinski, who starred at the University of Richmond last season and was a Maryland back-up in 2021, will join former VMI long-snapper Robert Soderholm with the Seahawks.

Udinski was named winner of the 2022 Bill Dudley Award, presented annually to the top Division I player in Virginia. The 6-foot-4 pocket passer ended his career with 11,474 passing yards at the FCS level, placing him 17th all-time in the FCS.

Ex-Hampton receiver Jadakis Bonds is reportedly heading to the San Francisco 49ers after signing as an undrafted free agent. Former Virginia State running back Darius Hagans gained a try-out opportunity with the Indianapolis Colts.