The University of Richmond men’s basketball program continued to make offseason roster acquisitions Tuesday with the addition of 6-foot-7 Tyler Harris, a graduate of Western Carolina who has one season of eligibility remaining.

The Spiders, coming off a 15-18 season (7-11 A-10), now have 12 scholarship players. The NCAA Division I limit is 13.

Harris was a three-year starter at Western Carolina, a member of the Southern Conference. The Charlotte resident averaged 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds last season, and 7.2 points and 4.1 rebounds as a junior.

The Spiders were in the market for a versatile wing after the departure of Tyler Burton, who led the last two UR teams in scoring and rebounding. He announced in late May that he would use his final season of eligibility at Villanova.

Harris’ arrival at Richmond gives the Spiders six returning players joined by six newcomers.

The set of newcomers includes three freshmen – 6-0 Trevor Smith, 5-10 Mikkel Tyne, and 6-6 Collin Tanner – and three transfers: 6-0 Jordan King (East Tennessee State), 6-0 DeLonnie Hunt (Wagner), and Harris.

The returning players are 7-0 Neal Quinn, 6-5 Dji Bailey, 6-5 Jason Roche, 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow, 6-11 Mike Walz and 6-7 Aidan Noyes. The leading returning scorer is Quinn (9.5 ppg), who transferred to UR from Lafayette, and the leading returning rebounder is Bigelow (5.7 rpg), who transferred to UR from Wofford.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season