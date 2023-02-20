What is University of Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney facing that has led to heart surgery scheduled this week at the University of Virginia Medical Center?

This, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, regarding an aneurysm in the ascending aorta, which Mooney identified as his issue (the aneurysm will be removed):

What is aortic aneurysm?

An aortic aneurysm is a balloon-like bulge in the aorta, the large artery that carries blood from the heart through the chest and torso.

Aortic aneurysms can dissect or rupture:

The force of blood pumping can split the layers of the artery wall, allowing blood to leak in between them. This process is called a dissection.

The aneurysm can burst completely, causing bleeding inside the body. This is called a rupture.

Dissections and ruptures are the cause of most deaths from aortic aneurysms.

Facts About Aortic Aneurysm in the

United States:

Aortic aneurysms or aortic dissections were the cause of 9,904 deaths in 2019.

In 2019, about 59% of deaths due to aortic aneurysm or aortic dissection happen among men.

A history of smoking accounts for about 75% of all abdominal aortic aneurysms.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that men 65 to 75 years old who have ever smoked should get an ultrasound screening for abdominal aortic aneurysms, even if they have no symptoms.

Mooney, 50 and a former standout player at Princeton, said he has never smoked, and had no symptoms nor a family history of heart problems.

“And so I think just bad luck,” he said.

Mooney said he is expected to remain in the hospital for about a week following surgery and then proceed through a recovery process that will last approximately two months.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season