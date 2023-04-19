Ten years ago, the University of Richmond formed its men's lacrosse program that began play during the spring semester of 2014. This three-part series examines creation of that program from the perspectives of the director of athletics at the time (Jim Miller), the coach (Dan Chemotti) and one of the players who took a leap of faith to join the first team (Brendan Hynes).

Part one: The AD

Tell two groups of Division I student-athletes their programs are being discontinued. Jim Miller occupied that hot seat in September of 2012.

He was the University of Richmond’s director of athletics at the time, and the school announced it was “reconfiguring" its sports offerings. That decision to drop programs was caused by the university’s desire to add men’s lacrosse, which took shape as a program 10 years ago in 2013, and has been a consistent winner since the Spiders began playing games in 2014.

The men's lacrosse team in nine years has won four league championships, advanced to four NCAA tournaments, and defeated some of the sport's heavyweights.

Before men’s lacrosse arrived, Miller needed to explain to the UR men’s soccer team and members of the men’s track-and-field program why those sports were being cut.

“It was not an easy decision. It was a decision that was discussed at length,” said Miller, Richmond’s AD 2000-12 and now VMI’s AD.

Analysis leading to reconfiguration lasted approximately a year, involved an information-gathering task force, campus interviews, philanthropy and, ultimately, the approval of the school president, Dr. Edward L. Ayers, and other top-tier school leaders.

UR chose to join a growing number of schools by adding men’s lacrosse, and did so at the urging of influential graduates, among them Paul Queally (Class of 1986), twice a member of the school’s Board of Trustees, from 1999 to 2007, and 2010 to 2022. Multiple campus buildings are named for Queally.

“Paul Queally was certainly a driving - I won’t say the driving force, but he was certainly a driving force – in getting it done, supporting it both conceptually and financially,” Miller said. “He brought a handful of people he knew that were Richmond alums. That group of five, six, seven guys really got together and really provided financial support for making it happen.

“I think everybody agreed it made sense."

Men’s lacrosse seemed a natural for UR, a private school that draws heavily from the northeast, lacrosse’s mother land. Richmond featured 8,700-seat Robins Stadium, which opened in 2010. UR had club lacrosse since 1967.

After deciding Richmond should add men’s lacrosse, “the question quickly became how,” said Miller.

There were two paths that would allow UR to comply with Title IX guidelines: add a women’s sport (or two) along with men’s lacrosse, or reduce the number of men’s sports offerings while adding men’s lacrosse.

At a school with 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 or 50,000 students, the easy play would have been to add women’s sports along with men’s lacrosse, and make Title IX compliance work that way, according to Miller. UR's undergraduate enrollment was 2,950 then, and isn’t much more now. In 2012, at least 80 admissions spots in each class of approximately 770 were reserved for student-athletes. UR wanted to keep it that way.

The school determined it would limit athletics spending and the number of admissions slots reserved for student-athletes. UR’s strategic plan called for utilization of "existing resources." So it didn't add men's lacrosse in conjunction with a women's sport, or sports. Men’s soccer and track and field were eliminated.

“The president wanted to keep, and the academic community maybe (also), wanted to not add 100 new athletes. That was a bigger issue than the dollars,” Miller said. “You can always come up with more dollars. But for a relatively small school, adding 100 new athletes to the mix of the campus, there were some positives, but also some negatives.”

Miller remembers dealing with delicate situations as rumors swirled throughout campus that men’s lacrosse was coming and other programs, unknown at the time, would be discontinued to make room.

“Confidentiality and transparency really came into conflict there,” he said.

Public discussion about sports potentially being dropped sinks morale and kills recruiting in those programs while deflating personnel in an athletics department. But if a coach or assistant in one of those sports under consideration for discontinuation has a family to support and sees another job opportunity to explore …

“That’s the time you choose to be transparent,” said Miller.

Shifting the number of participation slots and scholarships in men’s soccer plus track and field allowed the school to add men’s lacrosse players while complying with Title IX guidelines. Soccer and track-and-field athletes on scholarships kept those through graduation.

UR also studied baseball as a candidate for elimination. But baseball was a long-time sport at UR and experienced some success on the national level. It had solid support among alumni and friends of the university, and former Spiders played in the major leagues.

Soccer had struggled for consistent success at UR, with one winning season since 2003.

“Although soccer internationally is a big deal, at Richmond, it wasn’t,” said Miller.

Clint Peay, soccer coach for three seasons, resigned in July of 2012 to take a position with U.S. Soccer's U17 men's national team. Richmond Kickers coach Leigh Cowlishaw, a former UR star, coached the team on an interim basis through the fall of 2012, its final season. Cowlishaw's Spiders practiced and played games after the announcement that the program would be eliminated at the conclusion of the season.

The reconfiguration resulted in a new $3 million endowment funded by multiple donors who supported men’s lacrosse.

There was a community meeting held at UR a few weeks after the reconfiguration announcement. At that, Chris Grover, a member of the men's soccer team, said UR sent the message that "money, even disguised as philanthropy, is all that matters."

That was part of extensive and amplified backlash to UR’s reconfiguration, predominantly from the soccer community. Ayers was in his sixth year as school president.

“Certainly nothing else I've been involved in yet has excited (in a comparable way) the energies of people, from alumni to parents to students,” he told the Times-Dispatch in the fall of 2012. “I would say that we knew it was coming when you make a decision like this. Ironically, the very thing that makes athletics so useful to an institution - it touches so many people in so many ways - also makes it hard to make changes in athletics. That's what we saw here.”

At that community meeting organized primarily to listen to critics of the reconfiguration, Ayers said, "I know this will seem unpersuasive to you, that we did think a lot about actually this moment, and about the pain.

“And all we can say is that our responsibility is to think beyond this moment."

Men’s lacrosse was launched, and almost immediately became one of the school’s most successful programs. The protests gradually faded, though support for the school also did in some ways from those who believed the elimination of programs was unnecessary or wrong.

“I truly never really felt in the wake of those decisions. Everybody has been just so supportive since I’ve been here,” said Dan Chemotti, who was hired as UR’s first men’s lacrosse coach, a job he continues to hold.

Next in this series: The coach.