When was the last time the University of Richmond scored more than 100 points and lost?

Well, Wednesday night at George Washington's Smith Center, where the Spiders fell 107-105 in double-overtime. Before that, it happened just once in UR hoops history, which began in 1913 with a 40-12 loss to the Richmond Howitzers.

Richmond was defeated 118-103 at Marshall on Dec. 29, 1965.

The Spiders’ 105-point output at GW was their greatest since beating visiting Stetson 108-85 on Nov. 15, 2015. Richmond’s top scoring game: a 132-69 victory over Bluefield at the Robins Center on Dec. 3, 1979.

