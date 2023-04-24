Among FCS prospects who may be selected in the upcoming NFL draft, William & Mary offensive tackle Colby Sorsdal has a distinguishing characteristic that cannot be minimized: Durability.

Sorsdal made 46 starts for the Tribe through four normal seasons and a three-game spring 2021 schedule.

"Every offensive lineman is banged up in some capacity," said Sorsdal, who became the second true freshman to start on the Tribe’s offensive line when he did so in 2018. "So just put on your cleats and be like, 'All right, let's go.' You've got to win in the trenches. That's just what it is."

With the 6-foot-6, 305-pound Sorsdal at right tackle last season, W&M allowed 10 sacks in 13 games and ranked third among FCS teams in rushing (265.8 ypg). W&M finished 11-2, shared the CAA Football championship with New Hampshire, and advanced to the FCS quarterfinals.

Sorsdal, an FCS All-American and W&M captain from Pittsburgh, is viewed as a potential late-round pick in the NFL draft, which begins Thursday night and continues through Saturday.

If Sorsdal is selected, he would be the first W&M player to be chosen since defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson became the Chicago Bears’ sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft.

If Sorsdal is not drafted, he will certainly have multiple options for signing as a free-agent. Other FCS players likely to be in the same category:

VMI long-snapper Robert Soderholm had the goal of playing in the NFL since he was a 5-8, 185-pound middle-school student.

“The doctors of course were like, ‘This kid’s going to be 6-4 and 320 pounds,’” Soderholm said. “I hit high school and I kind of just stopped growing when I hit about 6-foot.”

Soderholm, 6-1 and 238 pounds, went from Stafford and a linebacker at Mountain View High to VMI as a preferred walk-on, and started for five seasons as the Keydets' snapper. By his count, he triggered one poor snap, an effort a bit low during his freshman year.

The FCS All-American can block and tackle, which grabbed the attention of NFL scouts. Soderholm made two tackles on punt coverage at Wake Forest last season.

Virginia supplied the NFL with a couple of current long snappers, and one who retired not long ago, ending a lengthy career. The Indianapolis Colts’ long snapper is former William & Mary linebacker Luke Rhodes. The long snapper for the Philadelphia Eagles is Old Dominion alum Rick Lovato.

From W&M came Mike Leach, a tight end turned long snapper for the Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals through a 16-season run that concluded in 2015. Rhodes, Lovato and Leach made their ways to NFL careers after signing as free agents.

Hampton receiver Jadakis Bonds is a 6-4 200-pounder with good speed and red-zone impact who made 49 receptions for 855 yards - that's 17.4 yards per catch - and 10 TDs for the Pirates in 2022.

Tye Freeland spent three years at Howard before starring as a W&M safety the last two seasons. He was 5-11 and 170 pounds coming out of Dinwiddie High, where Freeland caught 32 passes for 646 yards and rushed 67 times for 619 yards. He scored a team-high 28 touchdowns, and Dinwiddie reached the 4A state title game. On defense, he had nine interceptions and also returned kicks and punts.

Freeland, now 190 pounds, delivers heavy blows as a tackler and stays around the ball. Last season, he forced four fumbles, had two interceptions, and broke up seven passes.

Richmond quarterback Reece Udinski, 6-4 and 220 pounds set passing records at VMI before transferring to Maryland, then UR. He is known for his accuracy. Last season as a Spider, Udinski completed 73.4%, which ranked second in the FCS, with 29 touchdowns and five interceptions.

W&M tight end Lachlan Pitts, 6-6 and 255 pounds, committed to UR following his junior year at Langley High in Fairfax County. Before he became a Spider, Richmond coach Danny Rocco and most of his staff shifted to Delaware. Pitts reopened his recruitment and eventually signing with W&M, where he stood out the last two seasons.

