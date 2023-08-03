Collin McConaghy, walking off Collegiate’s football field Wednesday afternoon looking as if he could still play linebacker for the University of Richmond, knew why the visitor had come.

“Fifteen years,” the Collegiate coach said after a football camp session with youngsters. Then McConaghy smiled.

Fifteen years ago, Richmond won the FCS championship. Those Spiders went 13-3 and knocked off Montana 24-7 in the title game on Dec. 19, 2008, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“It was unbelievable. You had a group of guys who worked hard in the weight room and on the field, and just came together nicely,” said McConaghy. “We had the blend.”

McConaghy was a redshirt junior linebacker in 2008 on a defense that allowed an average of 15.6 points. The coordinator was Russ Huesman, who’s in his seventh year as Spiders coach.

"I called one front, one coverage, one blitz the whole year, and those guys balled out, man," said Huesman. "People were patting me on the back like I knew what I was doing. I think we had some pretty good players who knew what they were doing."

Loaded Tribe could challenge for title

William & Mary comes off an 11-2 season in which it advanced to the FCS quarterfinals, and returns 15 starters, including almost all of its 2022 standouts. The Tribe are viewed as national championship contenders. W&M is the heavy favorite in the CAA Football preseason poll (received 13 of 15 first-place votes), and Richmond was picked third.

“We are again primed to make a playoff push and certainly expect to compete for a national championship in Frisco, Texas,” said Joe D’Antonio, league commissioner.

FCS championship history tempers national title hopes for W&M and UR, a pair of relatively small schools with challenging academics that make for limited recruiting pools. Those schools don’t often capture FCS titles. The first was decided in 1978, and since then, only three private schools have won the championship: Furman in 1988, Richmond in 2008 and Villanova in 2009. W&M is a public school, but it’s academic standards set it apart from other publics.

How did the Spiders manage it?

Mike London, now in his fifth season at W&M, was the 2008 coach at Richmond, his alma mater. London had never been a head coach on any level and took over from Dave Clawson, who had become Tennessee’s offensive coordinator.

“You had Coach Clawson, who was such and X’s and O’s guy and had always been successful in building programs, and you’re seeing that to this day (at Wake Forest),” said McConaghy, a UR captain in 2009. “And then you had Coach London come in, a first-year head coach, super-energetic. We really got to experience the best of all worlds from a coaching standpoint, and we thrived off it, we fed off it.”

Clawson and his staff recruited incredibly well. In February of 2005, Clawson's first UR recruiting class included 18 high-school players from nine states. College coaches feel very good if half of the signees end up starting. Just about every player in that 18-man class started for the Spiders.

“Coach Clawson has sat in my office here and can name every individual in my recruiting class, plays that they made, how they produced, how they were successful,” said McConaghy. “He can name where we went to (high) school, if we had a girlfriend, what our parents did.

“It’s that type of attention to detail that gets you to the places we were at.”

'Look, I don't want to mess this up'

London in 2008 inherited a group with 16 starters back from an 11-3 team that advanced to the 2007 FCS semifinals.

"What I had to do was just put the plan together and say, 'Look, I don't want to mess this up,'" said London.

Said Clawson, on the day before that 2008 title game: “I’m very proud of what the players are doing, but Mike deserves a ton of credit for coaching them to this point.”

Clawson later pointed out that when he recruited for UR, there were no secondary FBS schools in the Mid-Atlantic region. If a prospect wasn’t good enough for Virginia Tech or Virginia, he probably went to an FCS school. Now, James Madison, Old Dominion, Liberty, Appalachian State and other relatively new FBS programs recruit the same areas as UR.

The two Richmond stars in the championship game win over Montana went on to play in the NFL. Lawrence Sidbury, a defensive end who had four of UR's seven sacks against the Grizzlies, played seven NFL seasons (Atlanta, Tampa Bay). Josh Vaughan (Hermitage High), who ran 23 times for 162 yards against Montana, played three NFL seasons (Carolina, Atlanta).

A day after the championship game in Chattanooga, Huesman became the coach at Chattanooga, his alma mater.

The 2023 push begins

London was recently asked about the possibility of duplicating the success the Tribe had last year, when they shared a CAA Football championship and made that FCS playoff push to the quarterfinals.

“It’s about doing as much as you can with the opportunities that you have to be as effective as you can be,” he said.

Like Clawson at Richmond, London recruited exceptionally well at W&M.

Tremendous regular seasons on the parts of W&M and Richmond would be of great help. In the 2022 playoffs, the Tribe lost at Montana State in the quarterfinals and UR lost at Sacramento State in the second round. Virginia’s teams needed to hit the road to play higher seeds.

