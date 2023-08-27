Willie Lanier said he received only one scholarship offer coming out of Maggie Walker High School. That invitation was extended by Virginia State University.

It’s hard to believe. Lanier, 78 and now residing in Kansas City after decades living in Richmond, is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He starred from 1967 to 1977 for the Kansas City Chiefs. After he left Maggie Walker in 1963, Lanier seemed headed to VSU.

Fate intervened, and he ended up at Morgan State, which opens the football season as the University of Richmond’s guest on the evening of Sept. 2. At Morgan State, located in Baltimore, Lanier was a two-time Small College All-American.

How did Lanier get to Morgan State? First, Black players were not sought by all universities in 1963.

“The major white schools weren’t taking you,” he said.

Lanier changed his mind about attending Virginia State, the start of what he referred to Friday in a phone interview as “my arc of a journey.”

The way Lanier explained it, in late May or early June following his senior year at Maggie Walker, he started having second thoughts about going to Virginia State because of segregation concerns and lack of employment avenues in central Virginia at the time. He weighed about 195 or 200 pounds, Lanier said, and he was by no means viewed as a soon-to-be football superstar.

Lanier saw greater overall opportunity – “It had nothing to do with professional football,” he said - north of Virginia for a young Black man. A Maggie Walker teammate, quarterback Gilbert Carter, had earned a scholarship from Morgan State. Lanier called Earl Banks, then the coach of the Bears, and asked for an opportunity at Morgan State.

“He says to me, ‘Son, I don’t know anything about you,’” said Lanier, who then sent football film and academic transcripts. Lanier caught a bus to Baltimore and took an entrance exam, and distinguished himself in that department. Banks liked Lanier, the linebacker, but said he didn’t have any scholarship money left.

“I told him I didn’t come for money,” said Lanier. “I wanted to go to (Morgan State) and whatever my family had to do, we would do. And that’s how I ended up going to Morgan.”

As a walk-on, Lanier said he participated in a work-study program and took out student loans. Before that came “God’s grace,” said Lanier. The summer before Lanier started college, he gained 40 to 45 pounds. He's still not sure how or why. He wasn't a big weight-lifter.

“All of a sudden, I had the size I played with in the pros,” said Lanier, who starred in the NFL as a 6-foot-1 245-pounder.

He started as a freshman at Morgan State and then injured a knee as a sophomore and missed three-quarters of that season. Lanier focused more on academics.

“That was a very good reality to understand that this thing that deals with sport, it might be there one year and it might not be there the next. Injury can change it,” said Lanier, who graduate from Morgan State with a degree in business administration and had a very successful business career in Richmond following his retirement from the NFL.

When Morgan State visited UR in 2014 for an FCS playoff game won 46-24 by the Spiders, Lanier spoke to the Bears the day before the game. He lived in Richmond at that time. Lanier said Friday he’s not sure if he will be back in Richmond for this Morgan State playing trip to Richmond.

The field at Virginia Union’s Hovey Stadium is named for Lanier, though he was not recruited by VUU in 1963.

“I was not a big person (then),” said Lanier. “It wasn’t like I felt they disrespected me. They had a big team, big people. I was not a big person.”

Morgan State belongs to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and went 4-7 last season.

10 things you may not know about Lanier

1. In his rookie year with the Chiefs, Lanier suffered a serious concussion when his head hit a running back's knee. Feeling no pain, he stayed in the game. In the Chiefs' next game, Lanier collapsed while calling defensive signals, lost consciousness for a couple of hours, and missed several weeks.

2. When Lanier returned to football, he changed his tackling style. He stopped leading with his head. Lanier depended on his upper-body and arm strength to wrap up ball-carriers in bear hugs. His nickname also changed, from "Contact" to "Honey Bear."

3. After that severe concussion, Lanier wore a modified helmet. Padding was added to the outside, packed in a wide strip down the middle.

4. Lanier will forever be associated with Richmond. But he was born in the Halifax County town of Clover, where his mother was making a summer visit to the home of her parents at the time of Lanier's birth. He grew up in Richmond.

5. In 1994, Lanier was named by the NFL as one of the top 75 players to ever play the game, and received the NFL's man of the year award in 1972 for his community volunteer work.

6. The shoulder pads Lanier wore as a Kansas City Chief are displayed among the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame exhibits.

7. When he addresses football teams, Lanier often stresses the importance of attention to detail. He drew only five penalties in his 11-season NFL career, which included eight all-league selections.

8. Lanier missed one game in his last 10 seasons.

9. Lanier was the first Black man to star at middle linebacker, the position often described as "the quarterback of the defense."

10. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Touchdown Club of Richmond annually present an award for the best non-Division I football player in Virginia. It is named for Lanier.

