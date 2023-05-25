Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In this run-drunk Atlantic 10 Conference baseball tournament, the University of Richmond and Saint Joseph’s played an outlier of a game Thursday at The Diamond.

Relatively tight. Few walks. Heavy on pitching and defense (no errors). In that setup, the Hawks were superior.

The fifth-seeded Spiders bowed out of the tournament, losing 4-0 in their third game in three days and closing their season 27-28. The top-seeded Hawks (28-23-1) moved into Thursday’s 7 p.m. game against third-seeded Dayton (25-33), which eliminated Davidson earlier Thursday.

Following Tuesday’s opening round, these were the scores heading into the UR-SJU game: 23-8, 15-11, 13-3 and 15-4. For the season, only two teams among the A-10’s 12 – George Mason and Saint Louis - had ERAs of less than 6.43.

A Thursday slugfest would have been the norm, not the exception, particularly on the third day of a tournament that quickly drains pitching. But both starting pitchers in the UR-SJU meeting were sharp and worked deep into a game whose outcome turned, basically, on one swing. Saint Joseph’s catcher Travis Rinker hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning.

SJU had six hits. The Spiders had three hits.

“We killed ourselves early in some of the innings,” said fifth-year UR senior Johnny Hipsman, an outfielder who went 6 for 12 in the tournament. “If we had just gotten the ball rolling around the field, I think we could have scratched a couple of runs across.”

Richmond went 1-2 in the tournament, losing to fourth-seeded Saint Louis on Tuesday and defeating seventh-seeded Rhode Island on Wednesday.

Hawks starter Ryan DeSanto, a 6-foot-4 freshman lefty, earned his first college win over UR – 15-0 - on April 1 at Pitt Field. That day, DeSanto limited the Spiders to one hit (six strikeouts) in five innings.

“We knew we were in trouble to start with,” said UR coach Tracy Woodson said, speaking of DeSanto’s strong previous outing against the Spiders.

DeSanto on Thursday tamed UR through seven innings (107 pitches). He allowed the three hits, and reliever Cole Stetzar threw two hitless innings.

“For lefties, he was kind of coming across the plate, and it was tough to stay on the outside pitch,” Hipsman said of DeSanto. “He worked the zone well.”

UR starting pitcher Brock Weirather, a graduate student, gave the Spiders a long, effective outing. The right-handed worked 7⅓ innings (115 pitches) and allowed six hits and four runs.

“Ninety percent of the time, you’re in the game with Brock,” Woodson said.

Hipsman said he leaves the program remembering this team’s work ethic, and Woodson added, “I’m proud of this group. We’ve been through a lot the last year with family members that have passed, and these guys plowed through it. They’ve been great.”