Peter Thomas was more accomplished in tennis than basketball in high school.

At Little Rock Central High in Little Rock, Ark., he averaged 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists as a senior in 2002-03. In tennis, he was a four-time all-state selection who helped his team to four Arkansas championships.

And so the calm demeanor Thomas displayed in his first game as the University of Richmond’s interim coach perhaps took shape on the tennis court, where decorum dictates that players control emotions. As the Spiders defeated visiting Saint Louis 81-78 Tuesday night, Thomas maintained a poker face, left the officials alone, and paced a bit with arms crossed.

He wore a dark suit, and just kind of blended in to the bench scene.

Thomas, a UR assistant, stepped in for Coach Chris Mooney, out for the remainder of the season with a heart issue. After the game, Thomas was asked if his evening was enjoyable or stressful.

“Yes,” he responded.

Thomas’ zen mien through a pressurized two hours – “We didn’t know how tonight would go,” he admitted in postgame remarks – was a planned move.

The Spiders, Thomas, and the remainder of the staff had been through a draining, emotional, unsettling stretch. Mooney, in his 18th season at UR, on Friday told his team he was headed to heart surgery for removal of an aneurysm in his ascending aorta and would be out of commission for as long as a couple of months.

Thomas was sensitive to uneasiness among all associated with the program.

“I think (the Spiders) needed to see somebody that was going to stay calm and be poised and be positive on the bench,” he said.

Richmond (14-14, 7-8 Atlantic 10) now turns its attention to Friday night’s date at VCU (21-7, 12-3). Thomas, 38 and former Spider walk-on who became a captain for Mooney, could not guarantee that his peaceful, easy feeling would travel to the Siegel Center, a sound cavern where visiting teams often are sped up and spit out by the Rams’ defensive pressure.

“We owe them one,” UR star Tyler Burton said, speaking of January’s 74-62 loss to the Rams at the Robins Center.

Richmond’s players seemed to require a half to reach simpatico with the interim coach. The Spiders took 21 3-point attempts among their first 27 shots. They allowed one of the best 3-point shooters in the A-10, Gibson Jimerson, to stick three 3s in the opening six minutes.

“A little different,” UR star Tyler Burton said of Thomas in charge. “Looking over the sideline, and Coach Mooney’s not there.”

Without their longtime leader, the Spiders would appear to be at a disadvantage again Friday at VCU (ESPN2 will televise). But that victory over Saint Louis (18-10, 105 A-10) could be viewed as their best of the season, considering that they started so poorly, tied it 63-63 with 6:49 left, and then fell behind by 7 late before discharging a quality opponent with a 16-6 run.

“I think this kind of win just re-establishes belief,” Thomas said. “I know there’s belief when Coach Mooney’s on the sideline and Coach Mooney is running practice every day and things are normal. The guys have been through a lot with Coach Mooney. Coach has had tons of success.

“Hopefully that’s what we take from this, is the belief that we can win.”

When Mooney publicly revealed his health issue, the potential existed that this Richmond team with seven losses in its last 10 games could mentally withdraw. The Spiders could play out the final four regular-season contests, take a quick trip to the A-10 tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y., and then wait for that "normal" to which Thomas referred.

Given Tuesday’s proceedings, the league’s reigning champions may not quietly surrender their crown. They spoke up authoritatively.

“You just don’t know how it’s going to be without the guy who’s been here for 18 years,” Thomas said.

He added that he wants the Spiders feeling confident that “we are a good team and that we have a chance to win some games down the stretch here, and really be playing our best basketball going into the A-10 tournament.”

