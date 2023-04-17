Concurrent images reflected an encouraging sign and a discouraging one in the fourth quarter of the University of Richmond’s Saturday spring football game.

Ja’Vion Griffin, a redshirt sophomore, adjusted nicely to a pass for a 33-yard reception, the biggest play of a offensively uninspiring scrimmage that included three field goals and no touchdowns.

Watching from the sideline area with his right leg in a brace and leaning on a crutch was receiver Jasiah Williams, a redshirt junior from Thomas Dale High who made a team-high 82 catches for 609 yards last season.

Williams projected as the Spiders’ top receiver in 2023 with the losses of Jakob Herres and Leroy Henley. Williams injured his leg in the final spring practice, last Thursday. Coach Russ Huesman termed the problem “a lower-leg injury” and added that he was “really concerned” about Williams being unavailable for part or all of the upcoming season.

“We’ve got a young core this year,” Griffin said of the Spiders’ receivers. “Jasiah just got hurt. With Leroy leaving and Jake leaving, we just feel we’ve got to step up as a whole, just come together and keep progressing day by day.”

Griffin, from Williamston, N.C., had seven receptions for 56 yards in the 10 games he played last season, when UR finished 9-4 (6-2 CAA Football) and advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs.

“Ja’Vion Griffin had a really good spring and I think he’s going to be an impact player for us,” said Huesman.

In addition to the transition at receiver, Richmond will have a new quarterback and new offensive co-coordinators, receivers coach Winston October (play-caller) and offensive line coach Adam Ross. Getting plays in from the sideline and executing the snap in rhythm was not a consistently smooth operation Saturday.

Redshirt sophomore Kyle Wickersham and freshman Camden Coleman are UR’s first two quarterbacks competing for the right to succeed record-setting Reece Udinski.

“We probably got the calls in a little bit late. We’ve got to be a little crisper in that,” said Huesman. “But these quarterbacks, they don’t know to look at the (play) clock. I looked at Kyle and I said, ‘Kyle, man, there’s the clock right in front of you.’ But he hasn’t had to do that here. This was the first time, so I’ll excuse the quarterbacks who made that mistake today.”

Huesman identified the 6-foot-3 225-pound Wickersham, from Louisiana and the son of former LSU star quarterback Jeff Wickersham (early 1980s), as the leader in the quarterback competition. Huesman said he expected three transfers to join the Spiders during the summer, added it’s unlikely one will be a quarterback, and said his belief is that his quarterbacks will improve over the summer.

“I think in the summertime, our quarterbacks and wideouts need to live together, need to be out here on a constant basis, throwing and catching, working on timing. That’s going to be critical,” Huesman said.

Only seven offensive linemen

Richmond played the spring game with only seven offensive linemen. They played for the Blue and White teams, with occasional breaks.

“We would think we’re going to have the numbers, and then somebody else would go down. And then we’re not. Then we get somebody else back, and then somebody else went,” said Huesman, who’s in his eighth year. “It was a hard spring, but a pretty typical spring … That position is really the hardest to have numbers.

“You graduate some people, some people leave, some walk-ons you need in the program there, they decide not to play anymore. And all of a sudden, you’ve got seven or eight, and it makes it tough. And it’s happened every spring since I’ve been here.”

Glen Allen High grad earns praise

Redshirt freshman linebacker Zach Chambers, a 6-2 220-pounder from Glen Allen High, stood out during the Spiders’ 15 spring sessions, in Huesman’s estimation. Richmond seeks a new starter inside to replace second-leading tackler Philip O’Connor.

“He can run. He’s a pretty physical guy,” Huesman said of Chambers.

In the mix at end is Camden Byrd, a 6-3, 225-pound redshirt freshman from Patrick Henry High, as part of a deep defensive line. Huesman said he also liked what he saw through the spring from a pair of young cornerbacks, redshirt freshman D’Angelo Stocker and sophomore Trae Tomlinson, a Canadian who played some at safety last season.

“I think both of those guys have exceptional, exceptional athletic ability and both can really run,” Huesman said. “Now, do they make mistakes like freshmen? Oh yeah, they make them all the time. But they’ve shown a lot of athletic ability.”

On the mend

The Spiders played without tailback Savon Smith (562 rushing yards last year), defensive tackle Aidan Murray and tight end Connor Deveney. Each of those all-CAA Football caliber players is coming back from physical issues, and each is expected to be ready for UR’s opener against Morgan State on Sept. 2.