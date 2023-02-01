The University of Richmond and St. Bonaventure meet Wednesday night at the Robins Center, and that brings together the two Atlantic 10 Conference coaches with the longest tenures at their schools.

Chris Mooney has been at UR since 2005, and Mark Schmidt took over the Bonnies in 2007.

“Chris and I are old. I’m much older than he is,” said Schmidt, who is 59. Mooney is 50. “We have to change," Schmidt said Tuesday. "That’s just how it is. If you don’t change, then you’re not going to last too long in this business.”

Schmidt referred to the impact the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness have had on Division I basketball.

“It’s part of the business that we’re in now, the whole NIL and portal,” said Schmidt. “You don’t build programs anymore. You build a team for each year, which is sad. But that’s just how it is, and that’s how it’s going to continue to be.”

UR fell 71-63 at St. Bonaventure on Jan. 14 as Moses Flowers (Hartford) and Daryl Banks (Saint Peter's) each scored 20, and Kyrell Luc (Holy Cross) added 17. Those three transfer guards have led the Bonnies, and three transfers are integral in what Richmond is doing: 7-0 Neal Quinn (Lafayette), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford) and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel).

Mooney had seven transfers, total, in his first 17 years at Richmond.

"It's common in high school. It's common when guys change AAU teams. Common in college," Mooney said of transferring. "That is what it is, and if there are good players in [the transfer portal], then we're going to evaluate that and try to get the best roster we can.

"With recruiting (high-school players), it's always you have to see. But with transfers, there's a little less projecting than with high school guys."

Photos from the UR men's basketball season