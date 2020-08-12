CHARLOTTESVILLE – Two years after blood clots in his lungs nearly ended his college football career, Richard Burney once again found himself seeking medical advice before deciding whether or not to keep playing the sport.
Burney, now a sixth-year senior defensive end at Virginia, missed most of the 2018 season dealing with the potentially life-threatening clots. He played last season, but with so much still unknown about the causes and effects of COVID-19, Burney found himself with a choice to make about his health and safety, yet again.
A meeting with UVA associate athletic director for sports medicine Kelli Pugh, the football team’s trainer, and team physician Dr. John MacKnight gave Burney the confidence to play this season.
“They explained to me what I had, my condition, was not technically considered an underlying condition for COVID,” Burney said Wednesday after practice. “So, once I heard that I was like, ‘I’m ready to go. I’m ready to come back.’”
Burney initially treated the clots and lowered the threat they’d return by using blood thinners. But doctors advised Burney he could not play football while on blood thinners. During the season, he managed his situation with over the counter medications, played in all 14 games, making six starts and registered 21 tackles and a sack.
UVA players returned to campus for voluntary workouts last month and began fall camp this week. On Monday, the school announced results from its fourth round of testing, which, for the second week in a row, produced zero positive results.
The testing program began July 5 when football players were first allowed to return to campus. Since then, UVA has had four positives out of 238 total tests of athletes across seven different sports.
The full long-term impact of COVID-19 on the human body is still among the unknowns about the virus, concerns that led, in part, to the decisions of the Big Ten and Pac-12 to cancel the fall season this week.
Dr. Jeffrey Laurence, a Cornell professor of medicine in the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology, authored a paper in April that said severe cases of COVID-19 can lead to abnormal blood clotting.
But Laurence said that just because an athlete had dealt with clots in the past wouldn’t be reason alone to advise him not to play under the current circumstances. He said he’s received dozens of emails and phone calls from parents concerned about their children’s predisposition to clotting issues as it relates to the virus.
“‘Should he be going to school? Should he be playing? What will happen happens if he is to get COVID?’” Laurence said Wednesday. “We’re not telling anyone to avoid going to school. We’re not telling people to not live a life.”
Laurence said what medical professionals do advise is the standard social distancing and mask wearing practices, to lower the chance of becoming infected. He also stressed making sure a doctor treating a COVID patient is aware of past clotting issues or family history of clotting issues.
Laurence said if an athlete with a history of clotting issues did become infected with COVID-19, he or she would likely be prescribed blood thinners as a precaution, though Laurence also noted that a 30-day course of blood thinners is standard for COVID patients requiring hospitalization, “because we know they’re at risk.”
Armed with that information, Burney said he’s confident in his decision and that his family supports him.
“My family, they’re always going to be family. They’re always going to be concerned with me playing football in general,” he said. “But at the end of the day, they trusted me to make my own decision. And once I heard that from Ms. Kelli and Dr. MacKnight and I told them, they were content with that. They just want what’s best for me and they put that decision on me.”
Now going into his sixth season at UVA, Burney has emerged as one of the veteran leaders of the Cavaliers’ team and, especially, the defensive line, which is adjusting to a new position coach.
“I think Burney is stepping into a new role,” said former UVA star Clint Sintim, who joined the staff in February. “I think Burney, as of late, has been really intention about trying to be a leader and trying to lead by example.”
It’s something sophomore defensive tackle Juwon Briggs actually first noticed about Burney two years ago, when Burney hosted him on his official recruiting visit. Their relationship has grown since then.
“I got to know him and he’s kind of been that older brother-type, always motivating me, making sure I know what I’m doing,” said Briggs. “He’s definitely been watching over me.”
Now, Burney is part of a team leadership structure balancing keeping safe from the virus with preparing for a football season.
“We try to guide them, show them the ropes,” said Burney. “Honestly, I don’t know if we’ll ever go back to normal after this pandemic. We’re just trying to take it day by day.”
