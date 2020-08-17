From Texas to UVA, by way of the FCS, Ra'Shaun Henry poised to make an impact

It all came together for Henry his final season at St. Francis., a small Catholic liberal arts college, with under 2,000 students, sitting on 600 acres of rural land in central Pennsylvania.

Injuries and playing behind established veterans limited his production early on, and he had just 19 catches and one touchdown reception in his first 20 games for the Red Flash.

But in that time, he had grown two more inches to reach 6-foot-2 and put on 45 pounds of mostly muscle. His vertical jump had increased to 40 inches.

Henry had worked to earn the reputation of having the best hands on the team, a dependable pass catcher.

He also had become a master of the wide receiver position’s nuances and techniques.

“He just worked to get himself in the lineup,” said Wright. “Eventually, his time came. He really understands the intricacies to being a receiver, the intricacies to route running. He really picked up on it and used it his redshirt junior year.”

That season, Henry’s 90 catches, 1,118 yards and nine touchdowns made him a first team all-NEC selection and put his name into Red Flash history as just the second player with that many receptions in a season and the third to break the 1,000-yard mark.