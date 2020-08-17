From Texas to UVA, by way of the FCS, Ra'Shaun Henry poised to make an impact

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Extra work with the JUGs ball gun. Special weight exercises to strengthen his hands. Drills with tennis balls. Working his fingers in a rice bucket.
Ra’Shaun Henry did it all while developing into a star wide receiver for St. Francis’s FCS football program. The result? A 90-catch season as a redshirt junior that helped lead to his transfer to Virginia.
“He’s not a kid who goes out and tries to be flashy, but he’s confident in his abilities. I can tell you that,” said Brian Wright, Henry’s wide receivers coach at St. Francis. “And he’s a hard worker.”
It was that work that led to Henry’s breakout season in 2019. Just 6-feet tall and 150 pounds as a high school senior in Killeen, Texas, Henry was a marginal prospect with little to no recruiting interest.
“I had zero stars coming out of high school,” said Henry. “That’s why I went all the way to St. Francis. They gave me the opportunity and I went in, worked hard and ran with it.”
St. Francis’s coaching staff only became aware of him and started recruiting him after he went unsigned on national signing day. The program didn't have the budget to fly to Texas to see him, but was able to fly Henry and his mother to Pennsylvania for a campus visit.
“There are so many kids coming out of that state,” said Wright. “He was one of those kids that fell through the cracks. When I first saw his tape I was like, ‘What the? We’re going to get a shot at this kid? Let’s go.’”
It all came together for Henry his final season at St. Francis., a small Catholic liberal arts college, with under 2,000 students, sitting on 600 acres of rural land in central Pennsylvania.
Injuries and playing behind established veterans limited his production early on, and he had just 19 catches and one touchdown reception in his first 20 games for the Red Flash.
But in that time, he had grown two more inches to reach 6-foot-2 and put on 45 pounds of mostly muscle. His vertical jump had increased to 40 inches.
Henry had worked to earn the reputation of having the best hands on the team, a dependable pass catcher.
He also had become a master of the wide receiver position’s nuances and techniques.
“He just worked to get himself in the lineup,” said Wright. “Eventually, his time came. He really understands the intricacies to being a receiver, the intricacies to route running. He really picked up on it and used it his redshirt junior year.”
That season, Henry’s 90 catches, 1,118 yards and nine touchdowns made him a first team all-NEC selection and put his name into Red Flash history as just the second player with that many receptions in a season and the third to break the 1,000-yard mark.
Having completed his undergraduate degree, Henry decided to see how much further he could push his underdog story. He entered the NCAA transfer portal and then signed with Virginia, which was in the market for help at the position.
In the short time he’s been with the Cavaliers, he’s impressed his teammates with his consistent catching and his polish.
“He had something like 90-something catches last year,” said Virginia receiver Terrell Jana. “No matter what division you’re in, that means, if the balls in the air, you’re going to catch it.”
Henry’s reliability could be particularly important for a UVA receiving corps replacing its top two pass-catchers from last season. The Cavaliers had three wide receivers – Hasise Dubois, Joe Reed and Jana – who combined for just three dropped passes on over 300 total targets last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Dubois didn’t have a single statistical dropped pass on the 102 throws he was targeted with in 2019, the best mark in the nation.
“He’s definitely got the skillset of catching the ball, a knack for making plays,” said Virginia wide receivers coach Marques Hagans. “Now the main thing with him is just getting him accustomed to our culture, how we do things and our expectations and standards.”
NOTES: UVA announced its first round of jersey number selection on Sunday night. Notably, junior linebacker Zane Zandier will wear the No. 0, which is being allowed for the first time this season by the NCAA.
