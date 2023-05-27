Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PHILADELPHIA – Virginia men’s lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany uses the mantra, “pressure is a privilege.” In the most privilege-packed game of the season, the Cavaliers dropped a heartbreaker.

Brian Tevlin scored 29 seconds into overtime as third-seeded Notre Dame beat second-seeded UVa 13-12 in the NCAA men’s semifinals, denying the Cavaliers a shot at their third national championship in the last four tournaments.

After Virginia (13-4) won the first two meetings convincingly, the third – and most significant – installment of the season trilogy was by far the tightest.

Neither team ever led by more than two goals.

Connor Shellenberger scored three goals and had three assists, continuing his monster NCAA tournament. Patrick McIntosh scored twice and had an assist and goaltender Matthew Nunes made 17 saves.

Virginia’s defense killed off three second half penalties and defenders Cole Kastner and Cade Saustad, for the third time this season, did an impressive job holding down Notre Dame’s talented attack brother duo of Pat and Chris Kavanaugh, Pat finishing with two goals and an assist and Chris scoring once.

Eric Dobson led Notre Dame with four goals and an assist and UVa transfer Jack Simmons had two goals and an assist for the Irish.

With the game tied 11-11, Shellenberger found Thomas McConvey for the go-ahead goal with 52 seconds to play in regulation, but Notre Dame evened things up 12-12 on a Jake Taylor score with 32 seconds left. The Irish outscored Virginia 3-1 over the final three minutes of regulation, then delivered the game-winner out of a timeout early in the extra period.

This one was a fight from the beginning.

After a prolonged scrum for the opening faceoff, Notre Dame scooped up the groundball and got it to Eric Dobson, who beat Nunes for a 1-0 lead just 47 seconds into the contest.

The Irish (12-3) led 2-0 before Patrick McIntosh finally got UVa on the board with 7:39 left in the opening period, bouncing a shot past Notre Dame keeper Liam Entenmann.

The Cavaliers evened things up a on a goal by senior midfielder Grayson Sallade, and took their first lead when Shellenberger scooped up a loose ball in the offensive end and fired it past Entenmann for a 3-2 advantage with 3:09 left in the quarter.

But the Irish scored twice more to lead 4-3 at the end of the period.

A goal and an assist from Shellenberger helped send Virginia to the locker room tied 6-6. Virginia led 9-8 after three quarters, going ahead on a goal by Peter Garno with 3:01 left in the period. It would never relinquish that lead in regulation.

UVa pushed it lead to two goals on a score by Griffin Schutz 4:36 into the fourth, but could not hold on.

But the Irish scored twice in 31 seconds, tying the game 11-11 with 2:07 to go, rendering its two regular-season losses to Virginia a distant memory.

UVa won the first 15-10 in South Bend, Indiana on March 25, and took the rematch 12-8 in Charlottesville on April 30. In all, Virginia has now won the last seven meetings with the Irish.

The day’s first semifinal, between top-seeded Duke and Penn State, the only non-ACC team to reach the final four, went to overtime. The Blue Devils advanced, 16-15, scoring a controversial game-winner when Garrett Leadmon appeared to step into the crease before firing in the deciding goal.

NCAA rules don’t allow for a replay review for crease violations. Angry Penn State fans threw beer cans onto the turf and booed the Blue Devils as they left the field, with a few cans soaring over the head of Virginia players waiting to start their pre-game warmups.

PHOTOS: Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Secretariat's Triple Crown