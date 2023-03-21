CHARLOTTESVILLE – From the moment a gunman opened fire on a bus full of his Virginia football teammates and classmates, Mike Hollins hasn’t thought much about himself. For Hollins, it’s been about first protecting, then honoring, others.

It’s why, while some urged and many expected him to transfer and get a fresh start after the tragic on-campus shooting deaths of three teammates on Nov. 13, to Hollins, the idea of carrying on anywhere but the University of Virginia didn’t make sense.

Sure, he could work his way back from the devastating gunshot wound that nearly took his life, at a different school, closer to home in Louisiana, perhaps, or at least farther from the nightmare he endured.

But his personal recovery is but a small step in the mission Hollins believes he’s on now, a quest to carry on the legacies of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D’Sean Perry, his teammates who died that day. UVa is where their dreams were cut short.

So, UVa is where he’ll carry them forward.

“Anyone would think about leaving after something like that,” Hollins said Tuesday after practice. “But I also thought, what better place to refine who I am and reestablish my mental [health] than the place where everything took place? I could’ve left, transferred, but I think of it as sweeping everything under the rug. I think the best place for me to move forward, but not move on, and carry everything, is from Charlottesville, with the people who shared that experience with me.”

Hollins already had made it safely off the bus on that awful night in November when -– as his mother has told multiple news outlets –- he went back onboard to try and protect others. Tuesday, he did not take questions about the shooting itself, as the alleged shooter has yet to stand trial.

Hollins was one of five people shot that day, a bullet ripping through his abdomen, sending him to the hospital for emergency surgeries.

It’s not an overstatement to label Hollins’ return to the football field a miracle. And it isn’t hyperbole to note his decision to do that at Virginia is courageous.

Of course, from his point of view, where else would Hollins’ pain be felt and shared the way it is at UVa? In a tragically sad way, Virginia could now be his safe space.

“No one in the country knows how I feel about the situation besides the people here in this facility, and I got an uneasy feeling when I thought about leaving here,” Hollins said. “I could’ve left, but what if I didn’t have the same support, because they didn’t go through the experience with me. They didn’t know D’Sean. They didn’t coach Lavel. They didn’t know Devin. Those little things are what kept me here, and I’m glad I stayed because the support is what I need now to get through.”

So, this spring, a mere four months since the shooting, four months since doctors told him it could be 4-6 months before he was able to do much of anything, even put on his socks, Hollins is on the practice field at Virginia.

His coaches monitor his workload and keep tabs on his emotional well-being, while Hollins fights for the starting running back position. The stocky, sturdy Baton Rouge native’s potential has outweighed his production to date on the field for UVa. Changing that is part of honoring his teammates.

People call Hollins a hero for returning to the bus to defend his teammates that day in November. They call his recovery a miracle and Hollins an inspiration.

From his perspective, he’s simply continuing on the same path he was on before. And now, he’s carrying the dreams and memories of his fallen teammates.

“I wasn’t capable of thinking of anything else besides, everything that went down here on campus, how I could keep their flame lit and how I could keep my flame lit?” Hollins said.

