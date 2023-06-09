CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia hadn’t lost a game all baseball season when it led after six innings. Duke, which had already won five times when trailing after the seventh, didn’t care.

Luke Storm’s RBI single to left field in the top of the eighth inning lifted the Blue Devils to a 5-4 win over seventh-seeded UVa in the opener of this NCAA super regional on Friday afternoon at sold-out Disharoon Park.

Game 2 is Saturday at noon.

Sophomore right-hander Fran Oschell pitched 2⅔ innings of scoreless relief for the Blue Devils to earn the win, and freshman left-hander James Tallon worked a scoreless, but dramatic, ninth for the save.

Griff O’Ferrall delivered UVa’s first two-out hit of the afternoon when he singled. Ethan O’Donnell followed by drawing a walk, bringing the sell-out crowd to its feet for Jake Gelof’s at-bat.

Gelof hoped to deliver the Cavaliers their third all-time walk-off win in a super regional, following 2015 against Maryland and 2011 against UC Irvine.

But Gelof’s deep drive to left was caught at the wall by Duke’s Tyler Albright.

Virginia squandered a gritty outing by starter Nick Parker, who worked 6 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits, throwing 102 pitches, and never letting Duke get too far out ahead of the home team. But relievers Jay Woolfolk and Jake Berry couldn’t finish things off.

Woolfolk gave up two hits to the three batters he faced, and both came around to score with Berry on the mound for UVa, which entered Friday 45-0 when it led after six innings.

Duke, which won two of three in late April here in C’ville, two of just four home losses for UVa this year, continued its season long trend of scoring in the eighth inning. The Blue Devils have now scored 77 runs in the eighth, its most productive frame.

Catcher Kyle Teel went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored for UVa, and first baseman Ethan Anderson was 2 for 4 with a run.

Damon Lux, Duke’s No. 9 hitter, got the scoring started, launching a two-run home run to left center in the top of the third.

Virginia got on the board in the bottom of the third when Colin Tuft, after drawing a four-pitch walk, came around to score on Ethan O’Donnell’s fielder’s choice, trimming Duke’s lead to 2-1.

The Blue Devils got that run back in the top of the fifth, when Andrew Fischer scored from third on a throwing error by UVa third baseman Jake Gelof.

After struggling against Duke starter Andrew Healy and reliever Owen Proksch, going 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position, UVa finally got going against the Blue Devils’ third pitcher of the day, Charlie Beilenson.

The Cavaliers opened the sixth inning with four straight hits, including an RBI single to right by Kyle Teel that cut Duke’s lead to 3-2. Anthony Stephan brought in the tying run on a fielder’s choice, and Henry Godbout drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly.

Virginia, which entered the day 45-0 when leading after six innings this season, led 4-3 at the end of the frame.

But the Blue Devils touched up the UVa bullpen for a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning to go ahead 5-4. Duke tied the game when Virginia center fielder Ethan O’Donnell could not hang on for a diving catch in center.

It went ahead on Storm’s RBI single to left.

Woolfolk has struggled his last four outings, allowing seven hits and four runs in three innings of work over those appearances.

