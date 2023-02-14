CHARLOTTESVILLE – As he prepared his team to face Boston College last month, Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett watched the Eagles’ previous game against Louisville. And Bennett took note that the Cardinals, though winless in the ACC at the time, were clearly getting better.
“I told our staff, ‘Louisville’s close,’” Bennett said this week. “That was a while ago and they’ve continued on with that. They have guys who are playing well. They’re athletic and they’re hungry to get wins.”
No. 7 Virginia visits last-place Louisville on Wednesday night, the first of two meetings during the final stretch of the season for the Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC). UVa has won the past five games against the Cardinals and come out on top in 14 of the past 15 meetings in the series.
Led by guard El Ellis and forward Jae’Lyn Withers, Louisville finally broke through for its first ACC win under first-year coach Kenny Payne with a 68-58 home victory over Georgia Tech on Feb. 1. It followed that up with a three-point home loss to Florida State.
In its last outing, it was surprisingly competitive at Miami before falling 93-85.
“They’re very capable,” said Bennett.
Still, there’s no way around it. After navigating one of the most intriguing and attractive segments of its season – one that included a road loss at rival Virginia Tech followed by home wins over North Carolina State and Duke – Virginia’s opposition drops off for the next seven days.
Those three teams are a combined 9-34 in league play and have an average NET ranking of 241. UVa, meanwhile, is in a tie for first place with Pittsburgh atop the ACC standings at 11-3 and has the conference’s best NET ranking at 13.
Virginia must make sure its upcoming days at the beach don’t turn into ensnaring encounters with quicksand. But with a veteran roster, Bennett believes his team will take a businesslike approach to this stretch and keep itself in the hunt for an ACC regular-season championship.
“You have to have that or you’ll get in trouble,” said Bennett. “Guys have been through the games, knowing it’s how you play. We try to prepare that way and of course the experienced players understand that.”
Saturday, in its 69-62 overtime win against Duke, Virginia did things that can get it beat. It went just 4 for 14 from 3-point range, 9 for 22 at the free throw line, got outrebounded 39-24 and gave up 16 second-chance points.
But it also did things that teams – especially this team – must do to win, particularly on the defensive end.
“When we were right, we were really right,” said Bennett.
UVa held Duke star Kyle Filipowski to zero points and forced 22 turnovers by the Blue Devils. Those turnovers led to 20 Virginia points.
“They’re doing exactly what I’m trying to get my team to do,” said Payne. “They’re active with their hands and they play desperate. They’re very in tune to what you’re doing.”
Payne had just finished reviewing the Duke-Virginia game when he spoke to the media Monday morning. And despite some the Cavaliers’ struggles from the free throw and 3-point line, he said he saw a team that is daunting to face on both ends of the floor.
“The way that they play offense, the way they defend, it’s a grind,” he said. “They’re basically waiting til you make mistakes and they’re burning you on your mistakes.”
