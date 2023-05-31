Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Reece Beekman has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft and will return to Virginia for his senior basketball season, sources confirmed.

The ACC defensive player of the year and a three-year starter for the Cavaliers participated in the NBA draft combine earlier this month in Chicago.

ESPN was the first to report Beekman’s decision.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Wisconsin native has played 92 games over the past three seasons, averaging 7.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in his career.

This past season, the combo guard averaged a career high 9.5 points. But where Beekman has really made a name for himself is on the defensive end. He’s made 160 steals and blocked 52 shots in his college career, has twice been named to the league’s all-defensive team and, this past season, he was named ACC defensive player of the year.

With this decision, Beekman will be UVa’s top returning scorer. The Cavaliers won a share of the ACC regular-season title this past season before losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Furman.

Beekman will be joined in the backcourt by Isaac McNeely, Taine Murray and Georgetown transfer Dante Harris.

