CHARLOTTESVILLE – As he ran back down the trail from the St. Mary’s Glacier, just over an hour northwest of his family’s Highland Ranch, Colorado home, Dillon Reinkensmeyer was running toward uncertainty, yet doing it with a sense of purpose.
Reinkensmeyer, a senior offensive lineman at Virginia, knew that when he returned to campus, he needed to be in shape, ready for whatever schedule college football players found themselves operating under as the spread of COVID-19 hovered over the potential of a 2020 season.
UVA’s strength and conditioning staff, led by coach Shawn Griswold, had made certain each athlete had been given workouts they could tackle at home – regardless of what kind of resources they had at their disposal.
“There was not an option to come back out of shape,” Reinkensmeyer said Monday. “Whether you had a weight room or a basement or a field or a carpet, you had a space to do what they wanted you to do.”
For Reinkensmeyer, beyond the exercises he did at home, he found and utilized additional space on hikes around his home state, tackling all forms of terrain, including the 1.9 mile hike up and back at St. Mary’s Glacier – actually defined as a semi-permanent snowfield – to make sure he returned to Virginia fit for the conditioning work Griswold would ask of the players.
The hikes were taxing enough that Reinkensmeyer opted to leave his dog, a 9-year-old Great Pyrenees named Bear, at home, but not daunting enough to scare off a friend eager to accompany him and take videos with his drone.
“That was my quarantine escape from my house,” said Reinkensmeyer. “I’m going up in the mountains where nobody is and I’m just going to walk around. I went to some pretty cool places. It was another way to get cardio and see more of the state.”
Reinkensmeyer wasn’t alone. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong, offensive lineman Ryan Swoboda and defensive backs Vinny Vladic and Joe White were among the teammates who impressed Reinkensmeyer with their physical fitness upon returning to school.
“They did a nice job when they were home,” Griswold said of the UVA players he started working with on Friday. “It’s just so much different than their usual week off in May. This is like an extended version of that.”
UVA athletes from all over returned to campus last week to begin voluntary workouts – but not before undergoing COVID testing. Only two of the 110 athletes Virginia tested came back positive, an encouraging sign as the program navigates a return to in-person training.
It’s a massive overhaul of an already-exhaustive endeavor, but it’s one Griswold said he’s embracing.
“Like Coach always says, it’s who can figure it out the fastest and do it the safest,” said Griswold. “For us, it’s what we love to do. To have the kids back and training, that interaction with them, it’s just so much fun to see them and have them back.”
Weight room sessions that normally include 25 players lifting and exercising with, around and on top of each other are now trimmed to two groups of six working at a time.
Each athlete arrives to find a platform and rack with his name on it, stocked with weights, medicine balls and bands disinfected after each use. Griswold and his staff personally spray all the equipment after each group completes a workout, using a disinfect agent they administer using a pump spray he compared to Roundup commonly used on weeds.
After lifting, the groups head out to the practice fields to stretch and run, while Griswold and his staff repeat the disinfecting procedure for the next batch of players.
“It's an amazing operation that's happening here,” said UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall.
To what end, even Mendenhall admits he has no idea. Still, he has his program focused on its scheduled season-opener on Sept. 7 against Georgia in Atlanta, even while acknowledging the massive challenge of safely playing a season and advocating for a move to schedule of all ACC league games this year, an attempt to streamline safety protocols.
That’s Griswold’s charge. Get his athletes ready to compete in case there is a season, all within the restrictive parameters of COVID safety guidelines.
“It’s always a race to get in shape, but it’s also a different set of circumstances,” he said. “You gotta get all the horses to the gate. You gotta get them there healthy.”
It’s a process Mendenhall likened to a military unit drilling and preparing for a mission that may or may never take place.
“You’re never sure if the green light’s actually going to go on,” said Mendenhall. “It might stay red. You have to be ready as if it’s going to go off at any time.”
