CHARLOTTESVILLE — Another round of positive-free COVID-19 testing has Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall feeling good about the safety procedures his team and the UVA athletic department are using, even while his overall outlook for fall sports remains grim.
“Our numbers currently indicate that our UVA football program is one of the safest places on the planet,” Mendenhall said Monday following the Cavaliers’ first team practice of their fall camp.
Virginia issued its latest testing update, revealing that tests conducted last week on athletes across sports on campus returned zero positive tests for the virus that is prompting the Power Five conferences to consider shutting down college football this season.
As he has throughout the pandemic, Mendenhall struck a balance Monday between having pride in UVA’s successful virus-containment efforts and what he views as the worsening state of the global pandemic.
“We’ve had amazing numbers in terms of controlling the virus numbers in our program,” he said. “However, that does not reflect the community spread. It doesn’t reflect the nationwide numbers and it doesn’t reflect the worldwide pandemic. And football is secondary to all of those things in my opinion.”
Mendenhall also acknowledged that when the full student body returns to Virginia’s campus, the athletic department will face a new challenge.
“We’re still in our bubble, the bubble we’ve created,” Mendenhall said. “Once students arrive and our players are asked to go outside the bubble to class, outside the bubble for residence it becomes an entirely different management issue, which the world and the nation hasn’t solved.”
Following a weekend of speculation that Power Five conferences could call off the fall season as early as Monday, and a subsequent player-led movement to save the season, Mendenhall asserted that “fluid” wasn’t a strong enough word to characterize the state of college athletics.
Even during the 30-plus minutes he spent online with the media Monday, a later-refuted report indicated that the Big Ten had made the decision to cancel.
Mendenhall said he’s in tune with what the other ACC football coaches think and noted that athletics director Carla Williams keeps him appraised of what her conference colleagues discuss.
“Turbulent might be a better word than fluid,” Mendenhall said. “It changes so quickly and so rapidly and I wouldn’t be surprised to have decisions made today, tomorrow, next week in relation to where we stand. What is clear to me is … the numbers nationally and the numbers worldwide just don’t seem to reflect progress.”
Before Mendenhall spoke, Old Dominion announced it had canceled all of its fall sports competition, and later in the day, after Mendenhall’s Zoom session, James Madison declared the same.
Sunday, UVA announced the addition of two graduate transfers from JMU — defensive back D’Angelo Amos and defensive lineman Adeeb Atariwa — part of an exodus from the CAA, which has already called off its season.
At his Virginia team’s practice Monday, Mendenhall said players wore either full face shields inside their helmets or half face shields with masks. While his staff coached football, Mendenhall said he worked at times like a high school hall monitor, enforcing spacing guidelines on the sideline and other social-distancing measures.
“I have a simple protocol that before each play, the players put their arms out, and if they touch anyone, I don’t run the play until they’re spaced,” he said. “My coaches are coaching football more right now and I’m coaching the social distancing and the cultural pandemic protocols necessary to pull it all off.”
To this point, the UVA meth-od appears to be working.
“We’ve done a great job with our program in this virtual bubble for this time being,” Mendenhall said. “That does not mean it’s sustainable or lasting or anyone else has a handle on it to this point. And so I think there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.”
