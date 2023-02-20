The University of Virginia reported school-record athletics revenue on its NCAA financial disclosure for 2021-22, but the 53.8% growth was more about bookkeeping than windfalls.

A near-tripling of reported contributions, from $23.9 million to $62.1 million, fueled a revenue increase from $105.3 million to $161.9 million. Deputy athletic director and chief financial officer Steve Pritzker said the influx of donations stemmed from the Virginia Athletics Foundation transferring $29 million in recorded gifts to the department for capital projects.

The Cavaliers’ master plan for facilities modernization headlines those projects, and last June officials broke ground on an $80 million football operations center scheduled to open in the spring of 2024.

“We’re in a great spot,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said of the master plan’s progress. “I think [Saturday] morning they poured the concrete for the basement. So once we get all of that foundation done, you’ll start to see the building come up out of the ground. ... And we’ll start construction with some site work for the operations center for Olympic sports this spring.”

Two other revenue lines increased markedly on the 85-page NCAA filing UVa provided to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The end of pandemic restrictions on attendance created $15.1 million in ticket sales, up from $179,000 in 2020-21, but shy of the $15.5 million in 2019-20. Media rights jumped from $21.8 million to $28.5 million, “primarily” due to Xfinity/Comcast agreeing to carry the ACC Network and giving the project full national distribution, Williams said.

Affirming football’s economic influence, UVa attributed 80% of its media revenue to football and the remaining 20% to men’s basketball.

Seeking to upgrade the ACC’s football product, third-year commissioner Jim Phillips is encouraging schools to invest more in the sport. By way of its long-planned operations complex, Virginia is actively participating in that effort.

UVa’s $31.1 million in football operating expenditures ranked sixth among the seven ACC public schools that have filed their 2021-22 NCAA report, ahead of Georgia Tech’s $26.5 million and in the range of Louisville ($35 million), North Carolina ($34.5 million) and N.C. State ($31.9 million). Virginia Tech has yet to finalize its report.

Available at Sportico.com, the documents show Clemson and Florida State leading ACC public schools in football spending at $54.9 million and $54.6 million, respectively.

Mirroring Virginia’s increased contributions last year was an exponential rise in debt service (principal and interest) from $1.5 million to $33.4 million. Conversely, medical expenses fell from $3.5 million to $1.4 million, a reflection of the end of mandatory COVID-19 testing, according to Pritzker.

UVa’s total expenses of $150.6 million translated to an $11.3 million surplus, but Pritzker called that calculation misleading.

“We broke even on our operating budget in FY22,” he said. “The vast majority of the difference between our operations budget and the NCAA report is due to the NCAA report excluding significant expenses such as ... capital projects paid for in the current year.”

Accounting quirk duly noted, Virginia’s revenue was the most reported by a public ACC school this year, just north of Florida State’s $161.1 million. The Seminoles’ 2017-18 revenue of $168.8 million leads the conference over the past five years.

Ohio State, Texas, Alabama and Michigan are among schools that have reported more than $200 million in 2021-22 revenue.

“Overall, we’re in some very challenging times for college athletics, and not just financially,” Williams said. “The recent court rulings and pending court rulings, the pandemic: Those are challenges for everyone across the country.”

For the past three-plus months, Virginia has also mourned the shooting deaths of football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

Losing them has been “devastating for us in many ways. ... But we’re a resilient bunch, I would say, and we’re determined to make sure that we maximize whatever opportunities we have from a financial standpoint in our sports, academically, etc., “ Williams said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty regarding future revenue, future expenses because of the court cases, but we’re monitoring all of that and expect to be able to manage through it and continue to have a great athletics program.”

Virginia and North Carolina are the only ACC schools never to finish outside the top 30 nationally in the Directors’ Cup all-sports standings, which debuted in 1993-94.

