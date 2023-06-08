CHARLOTTESVILLE – With his father, a Navy SEAL, on deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the family frequently moving throughout his childhood, Ethan Anderson grew up fast.

As the Virginia sophomore first baseman’s baseball career progressed, he hasn’t slowed down.

Anderson graduated from Cox High School in Virginia Beach in just three years.

“One of the best decisions of my life was coming here a year early,” he said.

A few days after leading his high school team to a state championship, he and his family drove up to Vermont for his summer league assignment, preparation for his first college season. Anderson was voted the team’s MVP and named the Future League’s top prospect.

He had not yet turned 18.

By the fall, he was at UVa, starting college a year younger than his fellow freshmen, playing in 50 games, starting 41 of them, batting .302 and driving in 39 runs.

“He was ready. There was no doubt,” said Matt Ittner, Anderson’s coach at Cox. “And that was proven last year, just with how he performed. He was ready for the last dance of his high school days. It was kind of like, you’ve kind of done everything you can do and it’s time for you to move on to bigger and better things.”

What prepared Anderson for his early success as a college athlete was the youth of a military child.

Anderson’s father, J.R., spent 27 years as a Navy SEAL before retiring in 2019. Ethan was born in Hawaii, lived overseas in Italy and Portugal and in the states in Virginia, Florida and Massachusetts before moving back to Virginia Beach for good in 2016.

During one stretch, Ethan attended five different schools in five years.

“He grew up with me leaving and coming back. And leaving, and coming back,” J.R. Anderson said this week. “There’s a whole generation, it’s his generation, that are these SEAL kids that were born as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were just starting. They grew up around it. They grew up watching us go to funerals and talking about things. Seeing the loss and the sadness and the passion for family, where we prioritize things. And that can take a toll on kids.”

The Andersons – Ethan, J.R., mother Amy and older sister Emma – had help. The Navy SEAL Foundation, a privately funded charitable organization supporting naval special warfare families, provided opportunities for the children to attend summer camps, offered tutors, babysitters and even college scholarships.

Ethan Anderson came away with a deep appreciation for what his family received during his father’s deployments. It’s why, when Ethan signed his first NIL deal as a college baseball player, he knew immediately how he’d spend his money.

“‘I’ll give it to the foundation,’” J.R. Anderson recalls his son telling him as the two sat in the car chatting about NIL. “He said, ‘They’ve helped us so much. I can give it back to them.’”

From there, a valuable partnership has developed. Ethan Anderson pledged on social media to donate 100% of the money he makes from NIL agreements to the foundation. He already has deals with Born Primitive, a veteran-owned-and-operated workout clothing company, and Kill Cliff, an energy drink company owned and operated by former Navy SEALS.

Ethan Anderson advertises the partnerships on his Instagram account, which has a link to Born Primitive website and a discount code for Kill Cliff’s. The money he receives for promoting their products, he donates to the foundation.

“The Navy SEAL foundation has always been good to me and my family, supporting us in life,” he said. “I wanted to donate something back to the foundation and get some publicity for how helpful they are to families.”

Anderson also hopes his efforts bring more awareness to the challenges facing military families and the foundation’s mission, something that’s increasingly significant with the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan fading from national media coverage.

In the offseason, Anderson plans to share more of his personal story on social media.

His rising profile in college baseball only helps with that goal.

This past weekend, Anderson delivered two of the biggest hits of the regional. In the opening win over Army, his first-inning home run helped spark the offense in a 15-1 rout. Then, in the first meeting with East Carolina on Saturday, he delivered the game-winning RBI.

On the season, Anderson is batting .372 with 12 home runs and 60 RBI, part of a potent UVa lineup that has the seventh-seeded Cavaliers hosting Duke in a super regional this weekend at sold-out Disharoon Park.

“His development as a hitter, certainly he was a key guy for us last year, he’s made a huge jump in his consistency,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said. “His balance in the batter’s box is as good as you’ll see. I’m excited for our team because of how much better he’s gotten and he’s going to have a long, long future in this game.”

In the end, Ittner, J.R. and Ethan Anderson agree, the challenges of Ethan’s military childhood prepared him well for this chapter of his life, and beyond.

“The things you do as a military child," J.R. Anderson said. "Having to move, having to go to different places, new schools, finding new sports teams to be on – those types of things give you the tools to be successful.”

PHOTOS: UVa baseball in the 2023 NCAA tournament