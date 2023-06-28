CHARLOTTESVILLE – The
ACC’s new annual basketball matchup with the SEC will pit Virginia against a familiar foe in its inaugural year.
UVa will host Texas A&M, coached by former Virginia Tech coach
Buzz Williams, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the second all-time meeting between the programs. The Aggies beat Virginia 60-59 on Dec. 29, 1962, in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
A&M went 25-10 last season, losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Penn State. Virginia, which shared the ACC regular-season title, finished 25-8, also suffering a first-round NCAA exit, against Furman.
Other notable matchups include Miami at Kentucky, Duke at Arkansas, Tennessee at North Carolina and Virginia Tech visiting Auburn.
Williams coached UVa’s rival from 2014-2019, leading the Hokies to the NCAA tournament in each of his final three seasons, including a run to the Sweet 16 in 2019.
Virginia went 7-3 in its meetings with the Williams-led Hokies, including winning four of the five games at John Paul Jones Arena.
Williams left Virginia Tech after the 2019 NCAA tournament to take over the Aggies.
Texas A&M also could play the Hokies this season. Both teams are part of the field for the ESPN Events Invitational Nov. 23-26 in Kissimmee, Florida.
Williams won’t be the only familiar face coming to town with Texas A&M. Tyrece Radford, who played for Williams at Virginia Tech, used the transfer portal to follow Williams to College Station. And former Trinity Episcopal star Henry Coleman, who started his college career at Duke, transferred to A&M before the 2021-22 season, quickly becoming a starter for the Aggies.
The ACC/SEC Challenge replaces the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which ended after this past season. The new showdown with the SEC will be held over two days, Nov. 28-29, with a women’s version happening Nov. 29-30.
Games will be televised on the ESPN family of networks, which includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, the ACC Network and the SEC Network.
Virginia went 14-8 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, including a win at Michigan this past season.
UVa has won five of its past six meetings with SEC teams. It beat Georgia, 65-55, in the 2021-22 Legends Classic in Newark, New Jersey; and Mississippi State, 60-57, in the NIT tournament in Charlottesville.
The Cavaliers lost a home game to South Carolina in 2019, 70-59, but beat the Gamecocks the year before, then defeated Auburn 63-62 in the Final Four in Minneapolis. They also beat Vanderbilt in the 2017-18 regular season.
