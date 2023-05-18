CHARLOTTESVILLE – Xander Dickson picked up his “Slim Reaper” nickname in college. But his lanky, slender build? He’s had that since his childhood, when his three siblings would stick him in the goal and fire shots at him in the backyard of the family’s Connecticut home.

“We would throw a helmet on Xander and put him in the cage when he was too young to know any better,” said David Dickson, Xander’s oldest brother.

Xander Dickson is the youngest of four children, all of whom played college lacrosse. His brothers, David and Marshall, played at Bucknell and his sister, Amie, at Cornell.

“He was always around,” David Dickson said Wednesday. “He went to my high school games. He even came to my games when I was at Bucknell. My friends from college laugh about it now. ‘That kid who’s scoring all those goals at UVa is the little kid who used to visit us?’”

Saturday, when second-seeded Virginia plays seventh-seeded Georgetown in Albany, New York, in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals, that still slender, though more muscular, “little kid” will be adding to his Virginia record for goals in a season.

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound Dickson has scored 58 goals in 15 games so far this season, breaking Doug Knight’s 1996 record of 56 during the team’s first-round win over Richmond.

“My brothers were like, ‘There have been a lot of good players there. How is our little brother sitting on top of that record right now?’” Xander Dickson said.

It’s a record-breaking season that almost didn’t happen.

After the 2020 season was shortened due to the pandemic, Dickson – who had missed that year with an injury – put his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal. With All-Americans Matt Moore and Ian Laviano coming back for another year, Dickson wasn’t sure he wanted to spend another year behind them on the Cavaliers’ depth chart.

“That was really daunting at the time,” Dickson said.

As soon as Dickson’s name showed up, college coaches started calling, from all levels of programs.

“You hear from everyone,” Dickson said. “Some schools it was like, ‘Thank you Coach. I appreciate it. But it’s not going to happen.’”

But others, including Princeton, gave Dickson enough cause for pause.

He consulted with his family and even some of his oldest brother’s friends, some of whom had played college lacrosse at programs he was considering. Ultimately, the advice was fairly consistent.

“UVa’s the pinnacle,” David Dickson said. “From an academic standpoint. From an athletic standpoint. From a lacrosse standpoint. Where else are you going to go that’s going to make you this happy? And we knew how good he was. We knew he’d be able to make an impact if he stuck around.”

All the while, Lars Tiffany and the Virginia program remained supportive. It’s been Tiffany’s approach since the NCAA created its transfer portal – allowing players to freely explore their options, if they so desire, with no hard feelings or looming retribution.

“We were very grateful when Xander looked on the other side, over the fence in the other neighbors’ yards, the grass might have been a little greener in some parts,” Tiffany said. “But when he turned back around and saw us waiting for him with open arms, he realized that this was his family.”

Xander Dickson decided to stay at UVa. That next season, he became a starter in the offensive midfield, finishing third in goals with 31. For the slick-handed crease scorer, it was just a preview of what was to come in 2023.

Moving up to play in the attack, Dickson – under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Sean Kirwan – has taken his efficient crease scoring to a new level. Dickson ranks fourth in the nation in goals per game, averaging 3.87.

His .569 shot percentage is the second best mark in Division I lacrosse.

Dickson hasn’t added much weight during his years in college — “He’s always been just a twig but he’s deceptively strong,” his oldest brother said – but his game has certainly evolved.

Working with Kirwan to study opposing defenses, Dickson has developed an even sharper understanding of the game he’s loved since he was young.

“I probably ignored it a little too much early in my career, but now I’ve made a huge emphasis on, ‘What is Georgetown trying to do to us?’” Dickson said. “‘Where do they not want me to be? Where do they not want me to cut from? What causes issues?’ I think that’s allowed me to put more pressure on defenses.”

David Dickson, who played professionally after graduating from Bucknell and now lives and works in San Francisco, has watched many of his baby brother’s games from afar, on television, with a group of lacrosse buddies who also live on the West Coast.

“They’ve got their Slim Reaper T-shirts and always get up and watch the games with me,” David Dickson said. “All of my friends know him as the Slim Reaper. I don’t even know if they know his actual name.”

After this season, it’s easy to find. It’s etched in the Virginia lacrosse record book.

