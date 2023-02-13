With a one-game edge in the loss column, VCU’s heads into the final third of the Atlantic 10 schedule trying to step over some trip wires in a league where teams trip frequently.

The Rams, coming off an eight-day break after a 62-58 loss to Dayton, lead the A-10 at 18-7, 9-3. Right behind them are Dayton (9-4), Saint Louis (8-4) and Fordham (8-4).

“We’re still in control of own destiny here,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “It’s about what we do. At this time of the year some people are packing up their uniforms. Other people have something to play for. We have something to play for. That’s what’s exciting.”

VCU’s schedule down the stretch normally would be considered favorable. The Rams play at Rhode Island (8-16, 4-8) on Wednesday, followed by a home date with Fordham.

Then they to go Saint Joseph’s (13-12, 7-6) and are home against Richmond (13-13, 6-7) and Saint Louis before finishing at George Washington (12-13, 6-6).

Normal, though, has not described the A-10 this season. Unpredictable has, as upper-level teams have gotten whacked from time to time by middle- and lower-tier teams.

VCU has lost at Duquesne (17-8, 7-5) and at home against St. Bonaventure (13-13, 7-6) and Dayton.

The Flyers have lost at home to VCU, at George Washington, at Rhode Island and at St. Bonaventure.

The Billikens have fallen at Massachusetts (13-12, 4-9), at Fordham, at home against VCU, and at Dayton.

The top four seeds get a double-bye in the A-10 tournament, which begins March 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Rhoades said the Rams spent the off week working on themselves, late-game scenarios, execution on offense and dialing in on defense.”

“Things over the last few games that we might have had some breakdowns,” he said.

Down the stretch, Rhoades wants to see his team continue to take care of the ball – VCU has averaged 12.6 turnovers in the past 14 games, with 12, 6, 10 and 9 in the past four games – and take good shots, something that frequently wasn’t the case against Dayton.

After a six-game streak where the Rams shot no lower than 45% and made 47.5% of their 3-pointers, they are 10 of 61 (16.4%) behind the arc in the past four games.

“I think some of our best basketball this year was where the ball was really hot and we had a high assist rate and just getting each other good shots,” he said. “Just being ready to shoot the ball and giving up a good shot to get a great shot. We’ve improved throughout the year on that, but we’ve got to make sure that is present for every game the rest of the way out.”

Notes – VCU announced Saturday’s (2:30 p.m.) Homecoming game against Fordham is a sellout. The Richmond game on Feb. 24 also is a sellout.

Expected to be in attendance Saturday are former VCU standouts Eric Maynor, Mo Alie-Cox, Briante Weber and Vince Williams.

Maynor is an assistant coach for player development in the NBA with Oklahoma City, where he played 2009-13. Alie-Cox is a tight end in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts. Weber is playing basketball professionally in Turkey. Williams is with playing with Memphis in the NBA after shuttling between there and the G League.

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season