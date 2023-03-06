When he adds up the totality of Ace Baldwin’s contributions to a team that won the Atlantic 10 regular season by three games, VCU coach Mike Rhoades believes his junior point guard should be the league’s player of the year.

Others score more than Baldwin, who averages 12.6 points (20th in the conference) and has a 37-point game in a victory at Saint Louis. But VCU’s 6-foot-1 conductor is second in assists per game at 5.8, fourth in turnover/assist ratio at 2.1, and 10th in free throw percentage at 80.6.

He is also first in steals (2.46 per game) while sometimes guarding the opposing team’s top perimeter scorer. He ranks nationally in assists per game (15th) and steals (seventh).

And he is the man who has the ball with the game on the line, either to score or create an opportunity for a teammate. He broke a tie game against Davidson with 15 seconds left with a 17-footer in a 61-59 victory, adding to late-game heroics as a freshman and sophomore.

The A-10 will announce voting by the league’s coaches on Tuesday.

“I hope so,” Rhoades said. “Heck, I mean on offense and defense he’s been pretty darn good all year long. We won the league by three games. He’s the best player on the best team in the league, and he does it on both ends of the court.

“But with awards, who knows? Sometimes people vote for awards for strategy. Others vote for what they think is right. I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’ve seen it. You hope they honor the best players for all the right reasons … I hope the league does that. That’s how we do it.

“But it’s a team game. … There’s other things we want to go out there and get. But I hope so.”

Others in the mix would seem to be Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II, who averages 18 points (fourth in the conference) and 7.9 rebounds (fourth) and shoots 59.2% (third) for the Flyers, who finished tied for second in the league; and Saint Louis point guard Yuri Collins, who led the nation in assists per game (10.1) by a wide margin and set a conference single-season record with 304 while averaging 11.3 points.

Collins, one of five players in NCAA history to finish a season averaging double digits in points and assists, is one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which honors the nation’s top point guard. The Billikens tied for second in the A-10 with Dayton and Fordham.

Baldwin broke his right wrist in VCU’s second game of the season and had surgery to insert two screws. He missed four games, then made a quick return and poured in 28 points against Vanderbilt.

VCU (24-7, 15-3) went 2-2 without him.

With Baldwin this season, the Rams have averaged 72.7 points. Without him, they have averaged 62.2 points.

“I think sometimes when you have such an impact on the game and you don’t have to be the leading scorer, you have such an impact on winning that is seen by everybody all over the country, that’s a very valuable player, without a doubt,” Rhoades said.

