A nonstarter? Not a problem as VCU's productive bench keeps things rolling

They might be "points from bench" on the stat sheet. But that's really not a good description for the contributions of several players who could be starters for
VCU.
Nonstarters? Some are averaging major minutes, producing at a high rate and keeping things rolling or giving the Rams an advantage.
VCU's bench outscored George Mason’s 29-6 in Wednesday’s 72-52 victory at the
Siegel Center. Subtract Josh Oduro's 19 points for the Patriots, and VCU's subs had more points than Mason's other four starters (27).
In the past six games, they have contributed 27.3 points per game. They are averaging 19.4 for the season.
“It just shows we have a lot of pieces,” starting guard Jayden Nunn said. “You can’t just stop us [by stopping] one player. You’ve got to guard the whole team. Everybody on the other team has to do their job because if not, it’s going to be nights like these. We’ve got a deep bench, and everybody can play on our team.”
VCU starts Nunn (6-foot-4), Ace Baldwin (6-1) and Nick Kern Jr. (6-6) at the guard spots, with Brandon Johns Jr. (6-8) and Jalen DeLoach (6-9) at forward. Johns, Baldwin, Nunn and DeLoach average between 12.4 and 9.2 points, with Kern, a recent addition to the starting five, at 4.
Playing key stretches at any time are 6-7 guard Jamir Watkins, who started the first 16 games, 6-6 guard/forward David Shriver, and 6-5 guard Zeb Jackson. Guard Josh Banks (6-5) and freshmen forwards Christian Fermin (6-10) and Tobi Lawal (6-8) are on spot duty.
Watkins averages 10.4 points in 24.6 minutes. Shriver averages 7.5 points in 19.2 minutes. Jackson averages 5.9 points in 18.3 minutes.
Jackson, a transfer from Michigan talking recently about Kern moving in the starting lineup, said “everybody is interchangeable.”
“We’ve got so many weapons on this team, and you can’t really take anyone for granted [as a defender],” said Johns, who also transferred from Michigan. “Anybody is capable of having a great night, whether it’s the main person that’s going off for the past couple of games or it might be someone new. … We play efficient. We play extremely, extremely hard.”
VCU had three players – Shriver (13), Nunn (12) and Johns (11) – in double figures and seven with at least 7 points against Mason.
The Rams have had five or six players in double figures in four of the past six games.
Baldwin has scored 28 points in a game. Nunn has scored 24, Johns 22 and 20, Watkins 22, DeLoach 19, Shriver 18, Jackson 16, Kern 12 and Banks 11.
“We’ve talked about it all year -- we’re an army,” Shriver said. “People have to be ready for whoever. It’s always people ready to step up coming off the bench. That’s what we do.”
What VCU has done is put together it together after some early-season struggles. The Rams have won six straight games and 11 of 12, giving them a 7-1 start in the A-10 and a 16-5 mark overall.
“Everybody just came together as a whole,” Nunn said. “Everybody got their rhythm. I feel like we found our rhythm later in the season instead of at the beginning. That takes time because it’s a new team … from last year.”
In the past six games, VCU has shot 58.2%, 57.1%, 45%, 52.5%, 47.3% and 50%. They Rams have won five of those games by double digits. The other was a 63-62 win at Dayton with a last-minute comeback.
“I think these guys really play through each other, and we have a lot of different guys that make each other better,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “Like the bench. They don’t come in and just jack shots. They come in and play great defense. They fly around. They really share the ball. The starters do that as well.”
Note – Rhoades said VCU’s constant pressure on ball handlers was a key factor against Mason and pointed to a “one-man press” by Baldwin in the backcourt. Pressuring by himself against several Patriots, Baldwin disrupted the effort to get the ball over the half-court line and forced a 10-second violation.
