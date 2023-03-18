When VCU gathered for the first time in June, coach Mike Rhoades thought the Rams had the qualities and immediate chemistry to produce a special season.

“I just felt something about these guys,” he said.

Into the blender went junior standout point guard Ace Baldwin, four sophomores taking on bigger roles, three transfers and several holders and freshmen.

Even after the Rams started 5-4 and had issues with various things – turnovers, fouls, ball movement, free throws, as well as wrist surgery that shelved Baldwin for four games -- Rhoades shrugged off the critics.

Among the reasons? VCU’s competitiveness and closeness that took hold at the beginning.

While they still had some struggles as the Atlantic 10 schedule started, Rhoades thought things were coming together. By the time the season ended with a 63-51 loss to Saint Mary’s Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Albany, New York, VCU had gone 27-8, won 22 of its final 26 games, claimed the A-10 regular-season championship and the tournament title, and forged a tough, physical team.

Rhoades called it one of his most enjoyable seasons in 27 years of coaching.

“We had a team that fought all year long, but they stayed together and they played for each other,” Rhoades said.

“As I told them after the game as disappointed as we are, I’m a proud coach and very grateful for allowing me to coach them. They were a special group. They were a lot of fun to go to battle with.”

Rhoades said his team’s greatest strength was its “edge … a spirit to compete, led by Ace.”

“I think our new guys, our transfers and our freshmen, saw that very early in pickup games in the summer and workouts in the summer where we keep score,” he said. “Going in the weight room and competing: ‘Man, I’d better compete. They don’t mess around here.’”

Baldwin, who became the A-10 player of the year, was a known cornerstone going into the season.

Sophomores Jalen DeLoach, Jayden Nunn, Nick Kern Jr. and Jamir Watkins evolved. Transfers Brandon Johns Jr., David Shriver and Zeb Jackson seemed like they had “been here for a couple of years,” Rhoades said.

All could carry the load or be complementary pieces in a balanced scoring lineup, and they formed another top 20 defensive outfit in adjusted efficiency.

“We had a lot of adversity,” Rhoades said. “We had moments, and even when we went through those moments, man, we’re getting it. We’re figuring it out. There’s pieces here. They’re coming together. …

“[The guys] heard the haters and people jumping off the wagon. It didn’t bother me one bit because when these guys showed up … they loved being around each other. You could see it and feel it. They took to coaching. We coached them hard. When we had tough days they got through it together. That’s why it became really special.”

Losses are abrupt and hard in the NCAA tournament, and the locker room was understandably quiet Friday. Baldwin sat at his locker, dealing with Achilles and groin injuries that kept him out of most of the final 14 minutes while trying to hold back sniffles. Others sat solemnly.

The loss ended the college careers of Johns and Shriver, who had transferred to use their extra COVID years granted by the NCAA.

Johns, who went to an Elite Eight and a pair of Sweet 16s with Michigan, called it “a truly unforgettable year.”

“I feel like we accomplished a lot this year,” he said. “Unfortunately, it had to come to an end [Friday], but I'm really proud of everyone. Super appreciative of everyone. I love all these guys forever, man.”

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season