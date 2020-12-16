After perfect homestand, VCU finishes nonconference play at LSU next week

VCU probably couldn’t have asked for much better from its extended stay at home the past week and a half.

The Rams went a perfect 4-0, to sit at 6-2 overall heading into the last game on the nonconference calendar, on Tuesday at LSU.

A young VCU team that had a promising start in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic has continued to build on it by playing strong defense and winning convincingly — by an average of 25.5 points — over Mount St. Mary’s, North Carolina A&T, Old Dominion and Western Carolina.

Asked about what was learned during the homestand, Vince Williams spoke of the importance of being locked in, including in practice, and especially with a young group.

“We got to give [ourselves] our own energy,” Bones Hyland said. “So, in practice, build your energy so that thing can carry over to the game. Just being on everybody and letting them know that you must be locked in so we can go into game time and be much easier."