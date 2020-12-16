After perfect homestand, VCU finishes nonconference play at LSU next week

VCU probably couldn’t have asked for much better from its extended stay at home the past week and a half.
The Rams went a perfect 4-0, to sit at 6-2 overall heading into the last game on the nonconference calendar, on Tuesday at LSU.
A young VCU team that had a promising start in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic has continued to build on it by playing strong defense and winning convincingly — by an average of 25.5 points — over Mount St. Mary’s, North Carolina A&T, Old Dominion and Western Carolina.
Asked about what was learned during the homestand, Vince Williams spoke of the importance of being locked in, including in practice, and especially with a young group.
“We got to give [ourselves] our own energy,” Bones Hyland said. “So, in practice, build your energy so that thing can carry over to the game. Just being on everybody and letting them know that you must be locked in so we can go into game time and be much easier."
Coach Mike Rhoades said he feels the Rams’ defense is probably better than he thought it would be at this point. VCU is averaging 10.7 steals (tied for ninth nationally), forcing 18.1 turnover (37th), collecting 5.2 blocks (tied for 38th), holding opponents to 37.9% shooting overall (45th) and allowing 61.9 points per game (49th).
Still, the No. 1 thing to him coming out of the successful homestand is that he feels VCU can still be better than it’s been. Rhoades doesn’t want the Rams to be satisfied.
Now the LSU game will give the group a last challenge before Atlantic 10 league play begins at Saint Joseph’s on Dec. 30. That game will wrap up the home-and-home series activated when coach Will Wade left VCU for LSU in 2017. VCU beat a Tigers team ranked No. 23 84-82 at the Siegel Center last year.
LSU (4-1) suffered its lone loss this season against another A-10 team, Saint Louis, 85-81 on Nov. 28.
Wade tested positive for COVID-19 last week and missed the Tigers’ win over Sam Houston State on Monday and was set to miss Wednesday night’s game against New Orleans, too, according to The Advocate in Baton Rouge.
The Tigers are shooting 51.4% overall from the field (26th nationally), and averaging 89 points (25th), led by freshman guard Cameron Thomas (21.6 points per game), a Chesapeake native.
“They're really talented, they're one of the best offensive teams,” Rhoades said. “And the way they play defense with their length and size. And we got an awesome road game opportunity, but we got our hands full for sure. But that's why you come to VCU, to play games like this.”
