After setback, VCU has to refocus for tough stretch

A quick turnaround and two important, tough road games confront VCU this week, so the Rams don’t have much time to stew over Saturday’s surprising home loss to St. Bonaventure.
“Good,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “No excuses. We have a really big week. We play really good teams. But that’s the A-10, and that’s the fun of it. We’ll find out what we’re really made of.”
The Rams (16-6, 7-2) play Tuesday at Davidson (10-11, 3-6), where they and most teams have had a difficult time winning, and then travel to league-leader Saint Louis (15-6, 7-1) on Friday.
That’s part of a defining three-game stretch that includes a rematch with preseason league-fave Dayton (14-8, 6-3) next Tuesday at the Siegel Center. The Rams beat the Flyers 63-62 at Dayton on Jan. 13 with a last-minute comeback.
VCU had started to put things together before the setback to St. Bonaventure. The Rams had averaged 77.3 points and shot 50.3% in their previous 10 games and had won six straight, all but one by double digits.
Meet the 2022 All-Metro football team
Midlothian family members sentenced for keeping Pakistan woman in forced labor
Labor Law: Sending “heat of the moment” message to co-worker can result in serious consequences
Former Henrico Del. Jimmie Massie dies at 64
VCU student struck and killed by vehicle on campus
James River High student, 16, identified as victim of fatal Chesterfield shooting
Virginia Mercantile opens general store for locally made products in downtown Richmond
Update: Henrico boy, 16, pleads guilty to fatally shooting Lucia Bremer, 13, in inexplicable killing
As Taylor Heinicke returns to Richmond, remembering the time he 'only' threw for 360 yards
2 charged with killing Midlothian homeowner who confronted man rummaging through car
Myrna Morrissey seeks different judge, citing husband's political influence
Tyre Nichols remembered as beautiful soul with creative eye
Supreme Court appoints new judge in hearing on Morrisseys' case
Meet the 2022 All-Metro football co-Players of the Year, Dinwiddie's Harry Dalton and Highland Springs' Khristian Martin
History Channel's 'American Pickers' headed to Virginia, looking for local collections
But against the Bonnies, VCU didn’t shoot well on 3-pointers (2 of 16) or at the foul line (10 of 18, including missing the front end of some one-and-ones) and couldn't put them away. They forced some moves or shots and did not effectively counter St. Bonaventure’s double teams on low-post players in a physical game where contact often was let go by the officials.
While the Rams kept the Bonnies to 39.6% shooting overall, VCU left enough perimeter shooters open that St. Bonaventure knocked down 8 of 17 3-pointers. The Rams came up with only 10 turnovers, considerably fewer than their 17.8 season average.
“We’re trying to … refocus for the next game, practice harder,” said forward Jalen DeLoach, who noted the Rams need to “bring our hunger back.”
“I feel like these past days we weren’t practicing as hard as we could,” he said, “so I think we’re going to practice harder than we ever have … because we don’t like losing.”
The Rams have not won often at Davidson, but not many people have until this year (5-5, 1-3 against A-10). Since joining the league in 2014-15, the Wildcats are 56-16 against conference teams at cozy Belk Arena (capacity 4,300) and 98-21 overall.
“Most people are, right?” Rhoades said. “We won there [last year 70-68]. These guys know how to win on the road. It’s hard, but you’ve got to do it together.”
VCU won the first matchup with Davidson this season 89-72 at the Siegel Center on Jan. 7. The Rams jumped to a 41-29 first-half lead, generated 20 turnovers that led to 26 points, and put five players in double figures.
VCU kept guard Foster Loyer (15.3 per game) to 7 points, but 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward Sam Mennenga had 20 and guard Desmond Watson had 19. Mennenga averages 16 points and 7.7 rebounds.
Nine of Davidson’s games this season have been decided by five or fewer points under first-year coach Matt McKillop. Saint Louis pulled out a 74-70 win at Davidson on Friday.
“They play very well, and they run great stuff, and they’ve got enough players to beat you,” Rhoades said. “We’ve just got to be ready to go on the road and be tougher and play together.
“You saw some things in the last couple weeks of what we’re capable of, but we’re not consistent enough to do it. We’ve got to be ready to do it on the road.”
Note: VCU is 9-8 against Davidson since the Wildcats joined the A-10. The only A-10 team the Rams have a losing record against since joining the league in 2012-13 is Rhode Island (7-9).
Photos from the VCU men's basketball season
Richmond's Jason Nelson looked to pass while VCU's Ace Baldwin applied pressure during the Rams' 72-64 win at the sold-out Robins Center Friday night.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond’s Jason Nelson looked to pass while VCU’s Ace Baldwin applied pressure during the Rams’ 72-64 win at the Robins Center Friday night. Baldwin had 14 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 turnovers in 33 minutes.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Jason Nelson looked to pass while dealing with pressure applied by VCU's Ace Baldwin in the Rams' 74-62 win at the Robins Center Friday night.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU’s Jamir Watkins, center, shoots against Richmond’s Neal Quinn, left, and Andre Gustavson, right, during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond’s Matt Grace (left) and VCU’s Brandon Johns Jr. battle for control of the ball in the second half. Johns scored 12 points for the victorious Rams, who have won 10 of their past 11 games.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jamir Watkins, right, looks on his shot as Richmond's Tyler Burton works on defense during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jamir Watkins, right, tries to control a ball against Richmond's Tyler Burton works on defense during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's players celebrate a three-point shot and team's lead against Richmond during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's fans cheer for the team against Richmond during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Neal Quinn, left, passes by VCU's Jalen DeLoach during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond’s Jason Nelson is harrassed by VCU’s Ace Baldwin in the first half of the Rams’ Atlantic 10 victory at the Robins Center. Nelson, a freshman getting his first taste of the UR-VCU rivalry, scored 5 points. Baldwin finished with 14.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Matt Grace shoots over VCU's Jalen DeLoach in the first half. Grace scored 13 points, while DeLoach, coming off a 19-point, 12-rebound outing in a win over UMass, scored just 2.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) dunks over UMass forward Dyondre Dominguez (45) during an NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass forward Gianni Thompson (13) shoots two as VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) and guard Jayden Nunn (23) defend during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) dunks over UMass forward Dyondre Dominguez (45) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Zeb Jackson (2) shoots over UMass forward Isaac Kante (10) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Zeb Jackson (2) shoots over UMass forward Isaac Kante (10) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Josh Banks (33) celebrates his three point during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) drives to the basket as UMass forward Wildens Leveque (0) defends during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward David Shriver (35) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass guard Keon Thompson (22) drives to the basket as VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) tries to steal the ball during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) celebrates his two points during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU’s Jalen DeLoach reacts after scoring 2 of his 19 points in Tuesday’s home rout of Atlantic 10 foe Massachusetts.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks on UMass forward Wildens Leveque (0) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jayden Nunn gets off a shot past Massachusetts' Brandon Martin (right) and Matt Cross. Nunn scored 13 points, one of five Rams to finish in double figures.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) shoots over UMass guard T.J. Weeks Jr. (23) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Zeb Jackson, a transfer from Michigan who has provided an offensive spark, scored 2 of his 12 points off the bench the easy way in the Rams' win over Massachusetts on Tuesday.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin runs into resistance from Massachusetts’ Dyondre Dominguez as the Minutemen’s Isaac Kante looks on during the Rams’ Atlantic 10 victory at the Siegel Center. Despite Baldwin scoring just 2 points, the Rams won for the ninth time in their past 10 games.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) shoots over UMass forward Wildens Leveque (0) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) talks to head coach Mike Rhoades during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) shoots as UMass forward Matt Cross (33) and forward Brandon Martin (1) helps during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) celebrates his dunk with forward Jalen DeLoach (4) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass forward Matt Cross (33) shoots two over VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass guard T.J. Weeks Jr. (23) gets his ball stolen by VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) as guard Jayden Nunn (23) helps during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's David Shriver has made 15 of 19 3-pointers in the past three games, elevating his 3-point shooting percentage to 39.5 and his average to 7.2 points in 18.7 minutes.
VCU ATHLETICS
VCU’s Nick Kern Jr. (24) drives past Davidson’s David Skogman (42) during the first half of Saturday’s game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va., on January 7, 2023.
Eva Russo, Richmond Times-Dispatch
Michigan transfer Brandon Johns Jr. is shooting 79.5% from the free throw line for VCU, which is finding considerable success at the charity stripe this season.
Eva RUSSO, Times-Dispatch
VCU’s Nick Kern, Jr. (No. 23) celebrates with his teammates during the second half of Saturday’s game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's head coach Mike Rhoades reacts during Saturday's game against Davidson at Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Nick Kern, Jr. (No. 24) drives past Davidson's David Skogman (No. 42) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) tries to work around Davidson's Reed Bailey (No. 1) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Zeb Jackson (No. 2) drives around Davidson's Connor Kochera (No. 23) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The crowd reacts after a VCU basket during the first half of Saturday's game against Davidson at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Nick Kern, Jr. (No. 23) celebrates with his teammates during the second half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU’s David Shriver (No. 35) shoots over Davidson’s David Skogman (No. 42) during the first half of Saturday’s game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Davidson's head coach Matt McKillop motions to his team from the sideline during the first half of Saturday's game against VCU at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Adrian "Ace" Baldwin, Jr. (No. 1) shoots over Davidson's Foster Loyer (No. 0) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) and David Shriver (No. 35) struggle with Davidson's Sean Logan (No. 15) over the ball during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) celebrates after dunking during the second half of Saturday's game against Davidson at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Nick Kern, Jr. (no. 24) jumps to block a shot by Davidson's Foster Loyer(No. 0) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) dunks during the second half of Saturday's game against Davidson at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. VCU won the game 89-72. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Toibu "Tobi" Lawal (No. 10) rises above Davidson's Connor Kochera (No. 23) and Reed Bailey (No. 1) during the second half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Davidson's Foster Loyer (No. 0) struggles to get past VCU's Adrian "Ace" Baldwin, Jr. (No. 1) and David Shriver (No. 35) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo