After setback, VCU has to refocus for tough stretch

A quick turnaround and two important, tough road games confront VCU this week, so the Rams don’t have much time to stew over Saturday’s surprising home loss to St. Bonaventure.

“Good,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “No excuses. We have a really big week. We play really good teams. But that’s the A-10, and that’s the fun of it. We’ll find out what we’re really made of.”

The Rams (16-6, 7-2) play Tuesday at Davidson (10-11, 3-6), where they and most teams have had a difficult time winning, and then travel to league-leader Saint Louis (15-6, 7-1) on Friday.

That’s part of a defining three-game stretch that includes a rematch with preseason league-fave Dayton (14-8, 6-3) next Tuesday at the Siegel Center. The Rams beat the Flyers 63-62 at Dayton on Jan. 13 with a last-minute comeback.

VCU had started to put things together before the setback to St. Bonaventure. The Rams had averaged 77.3 points and shot 50.3% in their previous 10 games and had won six straight, all but one by double digits.

But against the Bonnies, VCU didn’t shoot well on 3-pointers (2 of 16) or at the foul line (10 of 18, including missing the front end of some one-and-ones) and couldn't put them away. They forced some moves or shots and did not effectively counter St. Bonaventure’s double teams on low-post players in a physical game where contact often was let go by the officials.

While the Rams kept the Bonnies to 39.6% shooting overall, VCU left enough perimeter shooters open that St. Bonaventure knocked down 8 of 17 3-pointers. The Rams came up with only 10 turnovers, considerably fewer than their 17.8 season average.

“We’re trying to … refocus for the next game, practice harder,” said forward Jalen DeLoach, who noted the Rams need to “bring our hunger back.”

“I feel like these past days we weren’t practicing as hard as we could,” he said, “so I think we’re going to practice harder than we ever have … because we don’t like losing.”

The Rams have not won often at Davidson, but not many people have until this year (5-5, 1-3 against A-10). Since joining the league in 2014-15, the Wildcats are 56-16 against conference teams at cozy Belk Arena (capacity 4,300) and 98-21 overall.

VCU is 2-5 there.

“Most people are, right?” Rhoades said. “We won there [last year 70-68]. These guys know how to win on the road. It’s hard, but you’ve got to do it together.”

VCU won the first matchup with Davidson this season 89-72 at the Siegel Center on Jan. 7. The Rams jumped to a 41-29 first-half lead, generated 20 turnovers that led to 26 points, and put five players in double figures.

VCU kept guard Foster Loyer (15.3 per game) to 7 points, but 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward Sam Mennenga had 20 and guard Desmond Watson had 19. Mennenga averages 16 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Nine of Davidson’s games this season have been decided by five or fewer points under first-year coach Matt McKillop. Saint Louis pulled out a 74-70 win at Davidson on Friday.

“They play very well, and they run great stuff, and they’ve got enough players to beat you,” Rhoades said. “We’ve just got to be ready to go on the road and be tougher and play together.

“You saw some things in the last couple weeks of what we’re capable of, but we’re not consistent enough to do it. We’ve got to be ready to do it on the road.”

Note: VCU is 9-8 against Davidson since the Wildcats joined the A-10. The only A-10 team the Rams have a losing record against since joining the league in 2012-13 is Rhode Island (7-9).

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season