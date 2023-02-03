In a Friday night showcase of point guards extraordinaire, VCU’s Ace Baldwin definitely put a little extra in the word.

Baldwin scored a career-high 37 points, taking over with jumpers and free throws down the stretch in a 73-65 victory over Saint Louis at sold-out Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis that left VCU alone in first place in the A-10.

The Rams’ fifth straight road win left them 18-6, 9-2 in Atlantic 10 play. Saint Louis fell to 15-8, 7-3.

VCU plays Dayton on Tuesday at the Siegel Center in this crucial stretch for A-10 contenders. Dayton was picked to finish first, followed by Saint Louis and VCU.

The Rams won at Dayton 63-62 on Jan. 13.

Baldwin, whose previous career high was 28 points, has been the man for the Rams in the past two games. He made the decisive jumper to beat Davidson on Tuesday.

On Friday before an ESPN2 audience, he put on a show that will rank among the best all-time for VCU. He was 12 of 15 from the floor, 4 of 5 on 3-pointers and 9 of 9 at the foul line. He had 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

He got help from forwards Brandon Johns Jr. (15 points) and Jalen DeLoach (13 points, 11 rebounds).

With VCU ahead 57-56 with less than 6 minutes left, Baldwin scored on back-to-back 20-footers. Yuri Collins got Saint Louis within 3, but Baldwin pulled up from 17 feet. The ball hit the neck of the rim and dropped through to make it 63-58, a brick of a basket indicative of a night in which Baldwin simply could do no wrong.

DeLoach’s hook shot pushed the lead to 7. Saint Louis turned the ball over, and Baldwin, coming off a screen, was run through by Javon Pickett in a hard collision that sent Baldwin sprawling.

Pickett was called for a flagrant foul after a review, and Baldwin made both free throws to give VCU a 69-58 lead with 55 seconds remaining.

The Rams outscored the Billikens 16-9 in the final 5:41.

VCU, which was 2 for 27 on 3-pointers in the previous two games, was just 4 of 17. Baldwin had all of them.

Baldwin and Collins are two of the top assist men in the country.

Collins, a 6-foot junior who leads Division I with 10.1 assists per game, is the only Division I player averaging a double-double in points (11.9) and assists. He had zero points at halftime, taking just one shot.

He got going in the second half and helped Saint Louis take a 52-49 lead. Collins finished with 11 assists, 4 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals but also had 4 turnovers.

Baldwin, a 6-1 junior, came in eighth nationally at 6.1 assists per game. He’s tied for fourth with Eric Maynor (2005-09) and Edmund Sherod (1977-81) on the VCU career list with 5.2 per game.

Saint Louis redshirt sophomore guard Gibson Jimerson, who’s from Richmond and played at St. Christopher’s and Benedictine before going to Monteverde Academy in Florida, has been a thorn for the Rams.

He scored 19 points (3 of 5 on 3-pointers) against VCU last year in the Billikens’ 69-65 victory in St. Louis.

He had 24 points this time, going 5 or 9 on 3-pointers and 8 of 12 from the floor.

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season