Baldwin's clutch jumper lifts VCU past Davidson 61-59

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Ace Baldwin Jr. has been a big-moment player for VCU, and he solidified that status on Tuesday.

Baldwin’s jumper with 15 seconds broke a tie with Davidson in a back-and-forth game, and VCU avoided another land mine by holding on for a 61-59 victory at Belk Arena.

The victory was much-needed win after the Rams (17-6, 8-2) absorbed a 61-58 loss at home to St. Bonaventure, particularly with a game at A-10 leader Saint Louis looming on Friday followed by a rematch with preseason favorite Dayton on Tuesday at the Siegel Center.

Tied at 58 with a little more than 2 minutes remaining, the Rams got a flurry of shots on one possession but could not convert. Jayden Nunn’s off-balance runner on the baseline came up short, and the Rams turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation with 1:23 remaining.

Davidson’s Sam Mennenga missed a short hook, and the ball went out of bounds to VCU. The call was reversed on review.

Mennenga missed another shot, and Jalen DeLoach came up with the rebound. He went down holding his face and was called for a travel. The officials let the call stand after a review.

Desmond Watson, though, pushed Nick Kern Jr. on a drive and was called for an offensive foul, and VCU got the ball back with 41 seconds remaining.

Watson swatted a shot out of bounds with 10 seconds on the shot clock. The Rams inbounded the ball to Baldwin, who drove to the right, pulled up for a jumper near the elbow and drilled it to give the Rams a 60-58 lead with 15 seconds left.

Kern fouled Watson on a baseline jumper with 4.5 seconds on the clock. Watson made the first free throw but missed the second. Jamir Watkins corralled the rebound and was fouled with 3.5 seconds left. He made the first free throw to make it 61-59 before missing the second.

Mennenga got off a shot beyond half court that was well short.

Baldwin had 14 points, 7 assists and 2 steals for VCU, which came in 2-5 at Belk. DeLoach, who was replaced in the starting lineup by David Shriver, had 12 points and 9 rebounds. Brandon Johns Jr. had 12 points and 7 rebounds. VCU scored 20 points off 14 Davidson turnovers and had 42 points in the paint.

Watson had 12 points for Davidson (10-12, 3-7). David Skogman had 11 and Grant Huffman 10. The Wildcats were without second-leading scorer Foster Loyer (15.3 points) because of illness.

With VCU not shooting well early and Davidson making shot after shot and getting the game into a preferred half-court pace for much of the time, the Wildcats opened a 9-point lead with 7:23 remaining in the first half.

Davidson hurt the Rams with backdoor cuts and post players backing defenders down deep for short shots.

Behind 26-17, Baldwin got the Rams going. He drew a foul and made two free throws, scored on a quick drive, made a pull-up jumper and fed DeLoach for a dunk to get VCU within 3.

But the Rams left the 6-foot-10 Skogman open at the top of the key for a 3-pointer, then watched freshman guard Achile Spadone drain one from the corner to build the lead back to 9.

That was Davidson’s fifth trey in seven tries in the half – almost all on open shots – and Rhoades called a timeout and lit into the Rams.

DeLoach got active on the boards and followed up a miss. Johns cut it to 34-30 with a 3-point play, and after Watson was called for an illegal screen with 10 seconds left, Baldwin rose up and nailed a jumper just before the first-half horn. That completed a 7-0 to get VCU within 34-32 at halftime.

The Wildcats made 13 of 21 shots at the break. The Rams, though, generated 14 points from 10 turnovers.